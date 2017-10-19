Findlay Subaru pet-supply drive benefits St. George Animal Shelter

Findlay Subaru is collecting pet supplies to support the St. George Animal Shelter and offering pet parents the chance to get their fur-babies pictures taken at the dealership, date and location not specified | Photo courtesy of Findlay Subaru, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Findlay Subaru will be supporting the St. George Animal Shelter by collecting basic pet supplies through the end of the month to improve the qualify of life for animals at the shelter, according to a press release from Subaru of America.

It’s part of the Subaru Loves Pets initiative, which demonstrates the company’s commitment to keeping all animals safe and health.

Almost 7 million companion animals enter shelters each year. As part of initiative, Subaru retailers across the country are partnering with local animal organizations and hosting pet supply drives to improve homeless pets’ chances at finding safe and loving homes.

The initiative is part of the larger Subaru Love Promise Community Commitment effort dedicated to making a positive impact on the world.

In promoting the pet-supplies collection event on its Facebook page, Findlay Subaru is inviting pet parents to bring their fur babies into the dealership, at 1705 S. Sunland Drive, to “strike a pose in our #SubaruLovesPets photo frames. … Bring a donation and be the first to get your paws on the 2018 Subaru Crosstrek dog toy!!!”

