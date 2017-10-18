Pine View girls save best for last, win 4A state title

Photo courtesy @pvhs1983

SALT LAKE CITY – Led by sophomore Jessica Hill and freshman Alli Baker, Pine View’s girls cross country team won its second straight state title, this time rising to the top of the 4A ranks at Sugar House Park in Salt Lake City Wednesday afternoon.

Hill and Baker led a group of six Lady Panthers that finished in the top 20, giving Pine View 60 team points, well ahead of second-place Mountain View, which had the overall girls winner in senior Alissa Fielding and had a team score of 69 points. Desert Hills, with top runner Bailey Brinkerhoff placing third overall, finished with a team score of 79 points for third place at state.

The Lady Thunder won the Region 9 title, edging perennial power Pine View by a single point last week. But the Lady Panthers were strong across the board at state. Hill led the way with a time of 18:22.6, good enough for fifth in the individuals. Baker wasn’t far behind at 19:05.4 for 12th place.

Pine View then got four straight runners from 15th through 18th place. Seniors Caroline Clements (19:09.5) and Ellie Bushar (19:15.4) were 15th and 16th, while junior Rylee Holt (19:23.9) was 17th and senior Jacey Finch was 18th (19:24.7). Sylvia Brown, a junior, was 34th overall. Finch’s and Brown’s scores were not used as the UHSAA only uses the top five runners from each team to determine team scores.

Brinkerhoff (18:07.5) was the top runner for Desert Hills. The Lady Thunder also got counting scores from Lily Poulton (18:43.0, 11th place), Trinity Schimbeck (19:07.7, 13th), Amanda Marchant (19:56.9, 3oth) and Macie Barney (20:00.4, 33rd).

Other top girls finishers from Region 9 were Cedar’s Harley Taylor (18:23.4, seventh), Mic Webster (18:26.1, ninth) and Kaysie Klemic (19:08.3, 14th) and Canyon View’s Malayna Steffenson (19:33.1, 21st).

Cedar was fourth overall as a team (121 points), with Hurricane, placing 15th, as the only other southern Utah team to place.

Stansbury wins boys 4A title; Pine View and Desert Hills are second and third

Desert Hills had built a dynasty in 3A, winning the 3A cross country state title in four consecutive years. The move to 4A looked to challenge that dominance, but it was actually another former 3A school that ended the Thunder run as the Stallions of Stansbury ran away with the 2017 4A title.

Six runners from Region 9 finished ahead of Stansbury’s best competitor, sophomore Josh Oblad. But he took 12th (16:06.3), then watched as four of his teammates finished within 17 seconds of their leader. The result was a team championship for the Stallions with 80 points.

Pine View, led by junior Julien Canales’ ninth-place finish (16:01.2), had three runners in the top 20 (seniors Carson Horspool was 14th at 16:08.8 and Alex Hill was 19th at 16:16.8) and accumulated 89 points for the Panthers’ second-place finish.

Matthew Thatcher (10th, 16:04.8) was the top runner for third-place Desert Hills. The Thunder also had Bryson King place 20th (16:18.5) and Ethan Ashby 21st (16:21.0) to help them to their 99 points.

Hurricane, the surprise Region 9 team champion last week at Sand Hollow Golf Course, got excellent races from brothers Caleb Armstrong (second overall, 15:27.3) and Joshua Armstrong (15:59.3, sixth overall). The junior Caleb Armstrong was the top finisher from Region 9, but the Tigers finished a disappointing sixth as a team with 144 points. Tiger Bryce Thomas was 15th with a time of 16:09.4.

Canyon View finished seventh as a team with 196 points. The Falcons’ top runner was Easton Brandt, who was seventh overall with a time of 15:59.7.

Cedar placed Jensen Lambert in the top five (15:56.4, fifth), but did not make the team placings.

Lehi’s Ryan Raff was the top 4A boy, winning the afternoon race with a time of 14:59.6.

For full race results, go to runnercard.com.

4A State Cross Country Championships @ Sugar House Park

Team Standings for Boys



Place Team Places Score 1. Stansbury HS 10, 14, 15, 20, 21, (37), (52) 80 2. Pine View HS 7, 12, 17, 26, 27, (36), (55) 89 3. Desert Hills HS 8, 18, 19, 25, 29, (49), (63) 99 4. Ogden HS 2, 6, 23, 34, 38, (59), (95) 103 5. Bonneville HS 11, 16, 31, 39, 40, (46), (56) 137 6. Hurricane HS 1, 4, 13, 58, 68, (81), (89) 144 7. Canyon View HS 5, 22, 41, 57, 71, (85), (86) 196 8. Ridgeline HS 32, 35, 43, 47, 64, (65), (76) 221 9. Mountain View HS 9, 28, 53, 61, 74, (91), (109) 225 10. Spanish Fork HS 3, 50, 51, 70, 77, (99), (106) 251 11. Logan HS 30, 33, 42, 79, 88, (105), (108) 272 12. Salem Hills HS 45, 54, 62, 73, 82, (83), (100) 316 13. Orem HS 24, 69, 72, 75, 84, (87), (97) 324 14. Bear River HS 44, 48, 78, 93, 94, (98), (103) 357 15. Green Canyon HS 60, 66, 80, 90, 92, (96), (102) 388 16. Park City HS 67, 101, 104, 107, 110, (111) 489

Team Standing for Girls



Place Team Places Score 1. Pine View HS 4, 11, 14, 15, 16, (17), (29) 60 2. Mountain View HS 1, 7, 9, 18, 34, (47), (95) 69 3. Desert Hills HS 2, 10, 12, 27, 28, (32), (45) 79 4. Cedar HS 6, 8, 13, 44, 50, (68), (73) 121 5. Stansbury HS 5, 19, 31, 38, 39, (58), (62) 132 6. Ogden HS 3, 21, 25, 41, 54, (67), (72) 144 7. Bonneville HS 22, 36, 49, 53, 61, (98), (105) 221 8. Park City HS 20, 30, 33, 69, 74, (77), (80) 226 9. Ridgeline HS 23, 51, 52, 71, 75, (84), (93) 272 10. Green Canyon HS 42, 57, 59, 60, 78, (89), (90) 296 11. Orem HS 48, 55, 63, 66, 85, (91), (92) 317 12. Bear River HS 24, 37, 65, 100, 101, (108), (110) 327 13. Mountain Crest HS 26, 56, 76, 79, 94, (96), (97) 331 14. Salem Hills HS 40, 64, 70, 81, 88, (102), (109) 343 15. Hurricane HS 35, 43, 82, 83, 103, (104), (106) 346 16. Uintah HS 46, 86, 87, 99, 107 425

Top 20 Individual Boys



Place Bib Name Year Team Time Score 1. 169 Ryan Raff Sr 1. Lehi HS 14:59.6 2. 1076 Caleb Armstrong Jr 1. Hurricane HS 15:27.3 1 3. 372 Christian Warren Sr 1. Ogden HS 15:43.5 2 4. 771 Wyatt Evans Jr 1. Spanish Fork HS 15:46.6 3 5. 315 Jensen Lambert Sr 1. Cedar HS 15:56.4 6. 1077 Joshua Armstrong Fr 2. Hurricane HS 15:59.3 4 7. 822 Easton Brandt Jr 1. Canyon View HS 15:59.7 5 8. 367 Andrew Blackham Sr 2. Ogden HS 16:00.3 6 9. 1048 Julien Canales Jr 1. Pine View HS 16:01.2 7 10. 1136 Matthew Thatcher Jr 1. Desert Hills HS 16:04.8 8 11. 192 Garrett Faragher Sr 1. Mountain View HS 16:06.1 9 12. 1012 Josh Oblad So 1. Stansbury HS 16:06.3 10 13. 323 Brandon Barclay Sr 1. Bonneville HS 16:06.5 11 14. 1051 Carson Horspool Sr 2. Pine View HS 16:08.8 12 15. 1080 Bryce Thomas So 3. Hurricane HS 16:09.4 13 16. 1010 Dylan Bryant Sr 2. Stansbury HS 16:10.9 14 17. 1013 Scott Ruebush Sr 3. Stansbury HS 16:13.2 15 18. 325 Jorge Vasquez Jr 2. Bonneville HS 16:16.0 16 19. 1050 Alex Hill Sr 3. Pine View HS 16:16.8 17 20. 1133 Bryson King Sr 2. Desert Hills HS 16:18.5 18

Top 20 Individual Girls



Place Bib Name Year Team Time Score 1. 185 Alissa Fielding Sr 1. Mountain View HS 17:54.3 1 2. 168 Anna Martin So 1. Lehi HS 18:02.5 3. 1124 Bailey Brinkerhoff Jr 1. Desert Hills HS 18:07.5 2 4. 361 Kalii Caldwell Jr 1. Ogden HS 18:14.6 3 5. 1044 Jessica Hill So 1. Pine View HS 18:22.6 4 6. 1006 Zoe Hales Sr 1. Stansbury HS 18:23.1 5 7. 313 Harley Taylor Jr 1. Cedar HS 18:23.4 6 8. 187 Helena Miyazawa Jr 2. Mountain View HS 18:23.7 7 9. 314 Mic Webster Jr 2. Cedar HS 18:26.1 8 10. 189 Allison Warner Sr 3. Mountain View HS 18:39.2 9 11. 1127 Lily Poulton Jr 2. Desert Hills HS 18:43.0 10 12. 1039 Alli Baker Fr 2. Pine View HS 19:05.4 11 13. 1129 Trinity Schimbeck Jr 3. Desert Hills HS 19:07.7 12 14. 310 Kaysie Klemic Jr 3. Cedar HS 19:08.3 13 15. 1042 Caroline Clements Sr 3. Pine View HS 19:09.5 14 16. 1041 Ellie Bushar Sr 4. Pine View HS 19:15.4 15 17. 1045 Rylee Holt Jr 5. Pine View HS 19:23.9 16 18. 1043 Jacey Finch Sr 6. Pine View HS 19:24.7 17 19. 190 Christina Wood So 4. Mountain View HS 19:24.9 18 20. 1005 Eliza Beazer Fr 2. Stansbury HS 19:25.4 19

