Relationship Connection: A man in my church congregation is a registered sex offender

I am a single female. For the past year, I have been unhappy with one of the two men assigned to fellowship me in my home. While I appreciate this man’s willingness to serve, I learned he is on our state’s sex offender list.
Now I do not feel comfortable sharing personal things with him and the other man when they visit.
It also bothers me that he was assigned to come to my home without anyone letting me know he is on the list. Also, in the past I have been asked to do service for him and was not told of his background. I accidentally discovered his classification by looking on the registry, as the local police page shared the link.
I realize I can discuss my frustration with my church leader. I realize the value of people changing. I respect what he has probably changed. I do not know the background story. But I do not think it is fair for me to have this situation when I do not trust.
How do I approach this without sounding judgmental and like a busy body? Thank you for guidance.
It can be shocking to learn of someone’s past mistakes, especially when it’s discovered the way you did. Even though this man hasn’t personally violated your trust, it can be difficult to know that he has violated someone’s personal safety. You’re in a vulnerable position as a single lady and need to know that the men who visit your home are above reproach.
You can ask your church leader for a new assignment if you don’t feel comfortable with this man. You don’t need to defend your decision any more than this man owes you an explanation for what he did in his past.
You’re also worried about how your request may be viewed by others. You can certainly hope that your church leaders will keep your request confidential. However, you need to feel comfortable in your own home when these men visit, so that becomes more important than how others view your request. Again, you have nothing to defend.
If you feel you need to explain yourself to your church leaders, please do not hesitate to meet with them. This isn’t the same as defending yourself. You can see this as an opportunity to educate them about your experience and feelings. You can even let them know how this has affected you. Perhaps they will receive ideas for how to best use this man for fellowshipping others in your church.
That said, it’s critical that you don’t gossip about this man with other people in the church. You know nothing of his past. As you stated, he needs the freedom to change even though he has a record. This is one of the difficult consequences of his past choices, but none of us has the right to add to his burden by gossiping.
The sex offender registry is full of men who have made amends, restitution and changed their lives. Of course, there are plenty of offenders who haven’t improved their lives or repaired the damage they’ve caused. Either way, the registry is there to create public accountability to protect the innocent. However, it doesn’t provide any information on their restitution or recovery efforts.
You can always protect yourself and then encourage your leaders to be sensitive to families with minor children and single ladies. It’s a sensitive situation, for sure, but if this man is working to rebuild his life, he’ll do it best in a community full of people who are, as it says in the book of Matthew “wise as serpents and harmless as doves,” establishing sensible boundaries while finding ways to fellowship someone who has made serious mistakes.
Geoff Steurer is a licensed marriage and family therapist in private practice in St. George, Utah. He specializes in working with couples in all stages of their relationships. The opinions stated in this article are his own and may not be representative of St. George News.
Only one?
Firstly, I want to say that I absolutely believe that this woman has every right to who she admits to her home and whom she serves. That said, in this situation, I would check to see what the back story was, if the man is willing to tell her or allow her religious leader to tell her. In the state of Utah, you can be put on the sex offenders registry for a myriad of dumb charges. There was a story not too far back of a man who was accused of lewdness with a minor. He was drunk and urinated in a park. At night. When there weren’t any kids near by. But he is now on the sex offenders’ registry. Another case I saw in my time in an attorney’s office was a young man who had just turned 18. His girl friend was 15, I think, and the parents of the girl (who hadn’t had an issue with him up to that point) pressed charges of statutory rape and lewdness with a minor. Now he is on the sex offenders’ registry. I do not want to down-play the seriousness of sexual crimes or the usefulness of the sex offenders’ registry as a public service. Only to point out that there may be more to the story than meets the eye. Before you add your name to list of those who will condemn him for his past (which you have a right to do) try to find out the backstory. You don’t have to have him in your home, but you may still find a place in your heart to fellowship him and show him kindness as he recovers from his past.
You dont have to have anyone in your home that makes you feel uncomfortable. First and foremost, it’s your home. You should feel safe in your home.
Protect your home and yourself and do not worry about what your church or others think.
Bottom line, anyone that makes you feel uncomfortable, anyone, regardless of their past (do you hear me? Anyone) you do not have to let them in your home for any reason. They could be a well educated, respected high priest or a registered sex offender, it doesn’t matter, you don’t have to let people in you’re home and you don’t have to confess anything to them.
I think that it is absolutely silly that a church would sent a man over to a single woman’s house by himself. Way to set both of you up to make a mistake. If this is truly the stance of the church you attend you should bring up to the leadership the scripture verse that talks about avoiding even the appearance of evil. A man being at a single woman’s home can be seen, by different people, in very different ways. Why would you even want anyone to think that something was going on between the two of you? Just saying.
I love it Kyle! – Avoid all appearances of evil. That’s perfect!
A man or men should not be going into a single woman’s home. It doesn’t matter what they are there for. The appearance to others may look suspicious!
There are approximately 7000 registered sex offenders in Utah alone. I was told by a friend in law enforcement on average there are 4 offenders in every LDS ward who are either being investigated or convicted. I’m not discounting other Churches, I just haven’t been informed of their statistics. Now whether those figures are accurate or not I can’t say for certain, but I’m inclined to believe they’re close considering the number of offenders in Utah already on the register. Sadly we find most religions tend to police their own before going to the proper authorities which I think is a crime in and of itself. If her Church leaders knew this guys status, they should have informed her. After all, it’s public record for a reason. She deserves to be and feel safe no matter where she is, and if the offence was minor let her decide what’s best by being informed.
I can’t help but remind everyone a Serpent is not wise, in fact, they have zero ability to reason. Maybe it’s time to stop being delusional and use rationale instead.
There are 7,699 registered sex offenders in Utah, and 5,069 wards in Utah. So there are on average 1.51 registered sex offenders per ward boundary.
Is she Lds or Jw??