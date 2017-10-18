Relationship Connection: A man in my church congregation is a registered sex offender

Question

I am a single female. For the past year, I have been unhappy with one of the two men assigned to fellowship me in my home. While I appreciate this man’s willingness to serve, I learned he is on our state’s sex offender list.

Now I do not feel comfortable sharing personal things with him and the other man when they visit.

It also bothers me that he was assigned to come to my home without anyone letting me know he is on the list. Also, in the past I have been asked to do service for him and was not told of his background. I accidentally discovered his classification by looking on the registry, as the local police page shared the link.

I realize I can discuss my frustration with my church leader. I realize the value of people changing. I respect what he has probably changed. I do not know the background story. But I do not think it is fair for me to have this situation when I do not trust.

How do I approach this without sounding judgmental and like a busy body? Thank you for guidance.

Answer

It can be shocking to learn of someone’s past mistakes, especially when it’s discovered the way you did. Even though this man hasn’t personally violated your trust, it can be difficult to know that he has violated someone’s personal safety. You’re in a vulnerable position as a single lady and need to know that the men who visit your home are above reproach.

You can ask your church leader for a new assignment if you don’t feel comfortable with this man. You don’t need to defend your decision any more than this man owes you an explanation for what he did in his past.

You’re also worried about how your request may be viewed by others. You can certainly hope that your church leaders will keep your request confidential. However, you need to feel comfortable in your own home when these men visit, so that becomes more important than how others view your request. Again, you have nothing to defend.

If you feel you need to explain yourself to your church leaders, please do not hesitate to meet with them. This isn’t the same as defending yourself. You can see this as an opportunity to educate them about your experience and feelings. You can even let them know how this has affected you. Perhaps they will receive ideas for how to best use this man for fellowshipping others in your church.

That said, it’s critical that you don’t gossip about this man with other people in the church. You know nothing of his past. As you stated, he needs the freedom to change even though he has a record. This is one of the difficult consequences of his past choices, but none of us has the right to add to his burden by gossiping.

The sex offender registry is full of men who have made amends, restitution and changed their lives. Of course, there are plenty of offenders who haven’t improved their lives or repaired the damage they’ve caused. Either way, the registry is there to create public accountability to protect the innocent. However, it doesn’t provide any information on their restitution or recovery efforts.

You can always protect yourself and then encourage your leaders to be sensitive to families with minor children and single ladies. It’s a sensitive situation, for sure, but if this man is working to rebuild his life, he’ll do it best in a community full of people who are, as it says in the book of Matthew “wise as serpents and harmless as doves,” establishing sensible boundaries while finding ways to fellowship someone who has made serious mistakes.

Geoff Steurer is a licensed marriage and family therapist in private practice in St. George, Utah. He specializes in working with couples in all stages of their relationships. The opinions stated in this article are his own and may not be representative of St. George News.

