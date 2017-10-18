Great Adventure Road Tour: Quail Creek State Park

FEATURE —Each month Scott Nielson highlights some of Southern Utah’s most beautiful destinations in the “Nielson RV’s Great Adventure Road Tour” and this month’s destination, Quail Creek State Park, is both beautiful and all about making memories.

Boasting some of the warmest waters in Southern Utah and surrounded by amazing mountain biking trails, Quail Creek State Park is the perfect place for an adventure with friends and family.

In this episode, you can vicariously join Nielson for a tour of the park’s beautiful outdoors then join him and St. George News host Cherish Sussman as they hop aboard the 2018 Thor Motor Coach Vegas 24.1 full of amenities and aptly nicknamed “party bus.”

Quail Creek’s reservoir was completed in 1985 and opened to the public in 1986. In the early hours of New Year’s Day in 1989 one of the two dams – the south dam – retaining Quail Creek reservoir failed, flooding roads, bridges and homes throughout parts of Washington County.

The original earth-fill dam was replaced with a compacted concrete dam.

The reservoir is stocked with rainbow trout, bullhead catfish, crappie, largemouth bass and bluegill.

Driving directions to Quail Creek State Park from St. George

Take Interstate 15 heading north to Exit 16 for Highway 9 toward Hurricane.

Merge onto Highway 9.

Follow Highway 9 east for approximately 3 miles.

Turn left onto state Route 318.

Follow SR-318 1.5 miles to the park entrance.

Know before you go

Quail Creek State Park is a fee area. The day-use fee for one vehicle with up to eight people inside is $10. Senior day-use (62 and up) is $4 for one vehicle with up to eight people.

There is one main campground in the park with 24 sites. Camping fees are $15 per night. An extra vehicle fee of $12 per night will be charged after the first vehicle. Only two vehicles are allowed per campsite.

There are two group day-use areas which operate on a first-come, first-served basis. Fees for the group day-use areas are $2 per person with a minimum of 25 people and a maximum of 80 people.

For more information about Quail Creek State Park visit its website.

Resources

Nielson RV | Website | Facebook | Telephone: 435-652-1111 in St. George or 435-635-5036 in Hurricane | Locations: 341 E. Sunland Drive, St. George, and 1210 W. State St., Hurricane.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.