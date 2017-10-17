St. George residents report hearing gunshots at apartment complex

Stock image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Police are investigating after multiple residents reported hearing gunshots being fired early Tuesday morning at an apartment complex in St. George.

Just after 2 a.m., the St. George Communications Center, which dispatches emergency responders throughout Washington County and serves as the 911 center for the public, began receiving numerous calls from individuals who reported hearing multiple gunshots.

Callers reported that the gunfire was in the area of Sierra Pointe Apartments located at 1503 N. 2100 West, St. George Police Officer Lona Trombley said, adding:

All of the callers had the same information so officers responded.

Officers on scene were able to locate .45-caliber shell casings between the apartment complexes, but were unable to locate a shooting suspect nor any signs that someone had been injured, Trombley said, noting that there also did not appear to be any property damage caused by gunshots.

“We haven’t gotten any reports from the hospitals of gunshot wounds,” Trombley said. “At this point, that’s really all the information that we have.”

Officers took pictures at the scene and collected the .45-caliber shell casings, officials said. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident may call the St. George Police Department at 435-627-4300.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

