Generator catches fire at Cedar airport; no injuries reported

CEDAR CITY — A portable generator overheated and caught fire in an equipment yard at the Cedar City Regional Airport Tuesday afternoon. Fire crews extinguished the blaze within minutes. No injuries were reported.

According to Cedar City Fire Department Capt. Russ Brunson, the incident occurred shortly before 2 p.m. during an equipment test by Federal Aviation Administration personnel.

“The FAA was doing their routine checks on the generator,” Brunson said. “They start them up to make sure everything is running for maintenance purposes.”

“While it was running, it overheated and caught fire,” Brunson said, adding that the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Firefighters were able to douse the blaze within minutes of their arrival. Although the burned-out generator was a total loss, there was no apparent damage to any of the other pieces of equipment stored within the fenced-in yard adjacent to a maintenance building.

This report is based on statements from emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

