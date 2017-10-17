Jan. 15, 1932 — Oct. 16, 2017

David A. Bagwell, 85, passed away peacefully on Oct. 16, 2017, with his family by his side at Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George. He was born on Jan. 15, 1932, in Pickens, South Carolina, the third of six children born to Lloyd and Nannie Bagwell.

David retired from Commercial Carriers, Long Beach, California, in 1989. He moved to St. George in 1991. He enjoyed his retirement spending many wonderful summers fishing and playing games with his many friends at Fish Lake until his health prevented him from traveling. He enjoyed making birdhouses for family and friends and working in his garden. He will be missed by all.

David is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Bagwell; two children: son, Robert (Theresa) Bagwell, and daughter, Deborah (Ronald) Kammerer; three grandchildren: Jonathan (Danielle) Lange, Ashley (Mario) Rosario and Dallas Struve; and three great-grandchildren: Blaise, Trinity and Wyatt. He is also survived by his three sisters: Lois Christopher, Ruth Chard and Edna Driskill.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Oct. 21, at 11 a.m. at the Metcalf Mortuary Chapel, 288 W. St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah.

A visitation will be held Saturday, prior to services, at 10 a.m. at the mortuary.

Interment with Military Honors will be at the St. George City Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.