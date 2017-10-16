Ribbon-cutting celebrates Desert Pain and Spine’s new Cedar City location

CEDAR CITY — Desert Pain Specialists celebrated the recent opening of its clinic, Desert Pain and Spine, in Cedar City Monday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The clinic expands the practice’s expert pain management services to the larger Southern Utah community.

“We’ve been here for a couple months but we just want to make sure that people realize that our services are here, that we’re open and ready for business – that we’re up here all week taking care of patients,” said Ryan Workman, doctor of osteopathic medicine at the clinic.

Workman is the newest addition to Desert Pain Specialists’ team of pain management professionals and treats patients at the newly opened Desert Pain and Spine clinic in Cedar City.

“I am board certified in anesthesiology and pain management, and I’m empaneled on all the insurance panels,” Workman said, “I currently have privileges at Dixie Regional hospital, and I’m working on getting privileges at Cedar City Hospital.”

Desert Pain Specialists also operates clinics in St. George, Hurricane, Kanab and Mesquite offering up-to-date procedures, techniques and technologies in order to treat the underlying cause of pain and relieve symptoms.

The new Desert Pain and Spine office in Cedar City is a welcome addition to the community, Chris McCormick, president of the Cedar City Chamber of Commerce, said.

The decision to open an office in Cedar City was made in response to Desert Pain Specialists’ community of patients who live in the area.

“We have a lot of established patients from Cedar City,” Workman said. “We knew the community really needed us there.”

Prior to the opening of the Cedar City location, patients would travel to Desert Pain Specialists’ St. George office from as far as Richfield, Beaver, Parowan and Cedar City in order to receive pain management care.

“We love to see new businesses get opened up and to start to take root in our community,” McCormick said, “because it’s part of what makes Cedar City the type of place to live that offers quality services, quality of life – better health care, and those are the things that are important to people.”

The clinic in Cedar City, 1760 N. Main Street, is accepting new patients and can be reached at 435-216-7000.

Resources

Desert Pain Specialists | Telephone: 435-216-7000 | Email: contact@desertpainspecialists.com | Website. In St. George: 1490 E. Foremaster Drive, Suite 220. In Cedar City: 1760 N. Main St. In Mesquite, Nevada: 340 Falcon Ridge Parkway, Suite 600.



