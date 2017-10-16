United Utah Party leader to visit Cedar City for Q&A

Images from Facebook page of Jim Bennett and United Utah Party Facebook page.

ST. GEORGE — The leader of an upstart political party attempting to make inroads in Utah will visit Cedar City for a public meeting to discuss the plans for the party.

Richard Davis will be at the Michael O. Leavitt Center for Politics and Public Service on the campus of Southern Utah University Thursday evening for a presentation on the mission and goals of the United Utah party. The presentation will be followed by a moderated interview with Davis, followed by an audience question-and-answer period.

“(Davis) is coming to the Leavitt Center to have a discussion with one of our professors who will be asking him questions and kind of getting to the bottom of the party, their stances and everything,” Cami Mathews, Director of Marketing and Public Relations at the Leavitt Center said. “Everyone is invited.”

There is no charge for the event which will begin at 6 p.m.

Event details

What: United Utah Party leader Richard Davis speaks on the new political party

When: Oct. 19, 6-7 p.m.

Where: Michael O. Leavitt Center, Sharwin Smith Student Center, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City

Details: For more information, call the Leavitt center at 435-586-7868.

Email: rwayman@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @NewsWayman