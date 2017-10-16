Another left turn yields another crash; officer decries lack of patience

Written by Mori Kessler
October 16, 2017
The result of a left-turn crash on Green Springs Drive, Washington City, Utah, Oct. 16, 2017 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

WASHINGTON CITY – An allegedly rushed left turn resulted in another crash on local roadways Monday.

Around 2:30 p.m., a tan pickup on was northbound on Green Springs Drive when the driver, an adult make, started to make a left turn into the parking lot of the Texaco gas station on the northwest corner of the Green Springs Drive and Red Hills Parkway intersection, Washington City Police Officer Ed Kantor said.

The result of a left-turn crash on Green Springs Drive, Washington City, Utah, Oct. 16, 2017 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

While making the turn, the truck collided with a southbound passenger car carrying an adult male and two juveniles, he said.

The juveniles were checked for injuries by medics at the scene and were found to be unharmed. The drivers were also unharmed. No one required transport to the hospital by ambulance.

Airbags in the passenger car deployed on impact and all involved were wearing seat belts, Kantor said.

While the truck was able to be driven from the scene, the passenger car had to be towed.

The truck’s driver was cited for failure to yield on a left turn, Kantor said.

“Just another incident of trying to rush a left turn,” he said. “It’s a very congested area and we’ve got to have patience that because it does get plugged up at times.”

This report is based on statements from emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Email: mkessler@stgnews.com

Twitter: @MoriKessler

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Mori Kessler Mori Kessler serves as a Senior Reporter for St. George News, having previously contributed as a writer and Interim Editor in 2011-12, and an assistant editor from 2012 to mid-2014. He began writing news as a freelancer in 2009 for Today in Dixie, and joined the writing staff of St. George News in mid-2010. He is also a shameless nerd and has a bad sense of direction, often telling people go left while he is pointing right.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , , , ,

Leave a Reply