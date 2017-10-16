Man arrested after posting naked pics of woman in sex ad on Craigslist

Washington City Police patrol car, stock image | Photo by Kimberly Scott, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A Washington City man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly posted a Craigslist ad and included nude photographs of a woman without her permission.

An investigation into 41-year-old Jesse Randall Brown began on July 11 after a woman reported that Brown had posted nude photos of her in an online ad soliciting sex, according to a probable cause statement filed by Washington City Police in support of the arrest.

The woman said she discovered the ad after receiving numerous calls throughout the day from those inquiring about the ad, according to the statement. When the woman looked up the Craigslist post, she reportedly discovered six nude photos of herself, including photos in which her face was shown.

The woman told police Brown had taken the photos on his cellphone and that he was the only person who had access to them, the report states.

A second ad was also allegedly placed by Brown on Craigslist that included the woman’s address along with her father’s phone number, the arresting officer wrote in the statement, stating:

This ad says they are moving and there is lots of free stuff at the address.

The woman told police that multiple people had shown up at the house throughout the day asking about the free stuff.

On July 12, a search warrant was approved and sent to the Craigslist legal department requesting information about the user account associated with the Craigslist ads. Police received files containing the posting information July 31 in response to the warrant.

When officers met with Brown Sunday to question him about the Craigslist posts, he denied posting the ads, the arresting officer wrote in the sworn statement, adding:

I asked Jesse (Brown) to explain how the ads would have been posted from his phone and he stated his phone had been stolen.

Brown was arrested and transported to the Washington County Purgatory Correctional Facility.

The Washington County Attorney’s Office filed an information in 5th District Court accusing Brown of third-degree felony distribution of pornographic material.

Brown was subsequently released from police custody on $10,430 bail pending trial. He is scheduled to appear before 5th District Judge Jeffrey Wilcox Oct. 23 for his initial appearance.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

Ed. note: The woman’s connection to Brown has been omitted in an effort to protect her identity.

