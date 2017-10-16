Power outage reported in Washington City after semi snaps power pole

A power pole is snapped near Washington Dam Road after a semitractor-trailer snapped an overhead power line in Washington City, Utah, Oct. 16, 2017 | Photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

WASHINGTON CITY — Some Washington City customers are without power Monday evening after a semitractor-trailer snapped a power line.

Crews from Dixie Power are working to restore power in the area of Washington Dam Road and Thoroughbred Road. As of 8 p.m., Dixie Power had no estimated time of power restoration.

Emergency personnel from Washington City Fire and Police departments responded to the incident near 1150 Washington Dam Road just before 6 p.m.

A man driving a semitractor-trailer with another semitractor loaded on his rig said he misjudged the height of his load while driving underneath powerlines on Thoroughbred Road.

The load snagged the overhead line, snapping a nearby power pole as the semi proceeded and causing a transformer to explode, the driver said.

Responding crews ensured the line was no longer hot. No one involved reported any injuries.

The semi driver said he was cited by Washington City Police for the incident.

