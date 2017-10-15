Southern Utah University presents ‘The Art of Printmaking’

Specimen Slide Labels, etching, by Stefanie Dykes. Detail, undated | Photo courtesy of Southern Utah University, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — Southern Utah University’s Department of Art & Design welcomes Stefanie Dykes of Saltgrass Printmakers, best known for her monochromatic relief prints, speaking on “The Art of Printmaking” during Thursday’s “Art Insights” program.

The Art Insights program, free and open to the public, will be held at the Southern Utah Museum of Art, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City, Thursday at 7 p.m.

About the artist

Dykes is co-founder of Saltgrass Printmakers and instructor at the University of Utah, Westminster College and Snow College. Though known for her monochromatic work, she uses a wide range of printmaking techniques, including screen printing and etching, to create a variety of images.

“While research and curiosity keeps me engaged with making prints, tokens and drawings,” Dykes said, “my professional practice isn’t just for my satisfaction or ‘art for art’s sake,’ it involves bringing art into the community in some way.”

Dykes received her Master of Fine Arts from the University of Utah. She has exhibited nationally: Harnett Biennial of American Prints in Virginia, McNeese National Works on Paper in Louisiana, International Print Center New York and Ink&Clay in California, as well as internationally, including: Digital Aesthetic 3, University of Central Lancashire and The Harris Museum and Art Gallery, UK, International Print Biennale, Newcastle, UK, SGCI, Portland, Oregon, and IMPACT9, Hangzhou, China, IMPACT8, Scotland and IMPACT6, Bristol, UK.

“She is one of the most well-known printmakers in Utah,” SUU Professor of Art Brian Hoover said. “Her relief woodcut prints are beautifully crafted with the same technique used by Durer or Holbein during the German Renaissance. However, Stefanie’s prints are undoubtedly contemporary and often experimental. Her imagery is highly personal and symbolic.”

About Art Insights

Art Insights is hosted during the fall and spring semesters by SUU’s Art & Design faculty. Students and community members meet to experience presentations and discussions by visiting artists and art educators from around the nation who share their work and insights.

See how the process of printmaking takes shape in the world of art and imagery.

Event details

What: The Art of Printmaking featuring Stefanie Dykes.

When: Oct. 19 at 7 p.m.

Where: Southern Utah Museum of Art, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City/

Details: Public is invited. Free admission. Click here for more information about Stefanie Dykes.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews