Work on SR-9 through Springdale set to begin

ST. GEORGE – The second phase of a roadway reconstruction project on state Route 9 is set to begin Monday. This phase of the project will take place through Springdale and is planned to provide improved roadway infrastructure and increased accessibility to local businesses and Zion National Park.

Spearheaded by the Utah Department of Transportation, the project is projected to conclude by April 15.

“UDOT is completing this work during the lowest visitation season to reduce impacts to area residents, businesses, motorists and national park visitors,” UDOT officials said in a news release Friday.

The first phase of road work will begin on Zion Park Boulevard (SR-9) near the Majestic View Lodge and will move up the canyon on the east side of SR-9 toward the Driftwood Lodge and Zion Rock and Gem store.

Utility work will be taking place at the same time and will continue toward the park gate.

“Upon completion, the SR-9 project will improve the roadway with wider sidewalks and bicycle lanes throughout most of the town, heightening the visitor experience and increasing accessibility to local businesses and Zion National Park,” according to UDOT.

As a part of the project, power poles will be removed, with overhead power lines being placed underground. A reason for this was to improve the aesthetics in the area for visitors heading into Zion National Park.

Traffic impacts

SR-9 will be reduced to a single lane for approximately 1 mile at a time. Flaggers and temporary traffic signals will control traffic.

Motorists on SR-9 can expect delays of up to 25 minutes during construction.

Construction is planned to move with traffic on one side of SR-9 up to the park gate then back down the other side.

Night work will begin soon after construction starts. Night activities may include utility work and materials hauling and placement.

Area residents and businesses can expect an increase in nighttime noise, light and activity.

Access to side streets and driveways may be in the middle of the one-mile closure during construction.

During lower traffic times, UDOT advises it may be difficult to determine which direction has the right of way. Before pulling onto SR-9, wait for traffic traveling in the direction you want to go and then follow the last car in the line.

The SR-9 reconstruction project started in January from Rockville to Springdale, with the first phase of the project ending in April. The purpose of the project is to produce a new roadway as the original has worn down over years of use and is in need of restoration.

