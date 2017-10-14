April 4, 1970 — Oct. 10, 2017

John Nicholsen Naylor, 47, passed peacefully from this life on Oct. 10, in his home in Centennial Park, Arizona, after a three-year journey with brain cancer. He was devoted to the Gospel and made a daily effort to share the importance of the second coming of Jesus Christ. His powerful testimony is expressed in his book, “Faith, Not Fear.”

Born on April 4, 1970, in Salt Lake City to Henry W. Naylor and Eileen Olschewski, John was the second child and eldest son of a large family. Growing up, he adopted strong values by working alongside his parents and grandparents. John maintained a lasting reputation for his integrity and unfailing work ethic. Through his professional relationships, he influenced the lives of many.

In his community, John exemplified generosity and selflessness, eager to contribute to a good cause. He loved to laugh. To the last, John found reasons to smile. This charismatic humor attracted many lifelong friendships. To know John was to love him.

John is survived by his wives, children, parents, many siblings and his grandfather Herbert Olschewski. John was preceded in death by his grandparents, Frank S. and Nellie Rose Naylor, Afton B. Olschewski; and his sisters, Anna Marie and Allison Rose.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be Oct. 15, 2017, at noon, in the Centennial Park Chapel, Centennial Park, Arizona.

A viewing will be Saturday from 7 to 10 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. prior to the service.

John’s family expresses gratitude to Zion’s Way for their hospice care and to all who have been so supportive throughout this process.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.