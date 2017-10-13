Region 9 Football Blitz: See the highlights as teams fight for their playoff lives

ST. GEORGE — The Region 9 football show is back with Andy Griffin bringing you highlights from Region 9 every week. It’s the Region 9 Football Blitz.

Today’s show, brought to you by Revere Health, features all the big plays and hits from Week 9 of the prep football season, including a surprise blowout, an expected blowout and a close game.

Don’t miss the top plays of the week!

Here are the scores from Week 9:

Week 9’s results

Dixie 36, Desert Hills 21

Pine View 17, Cedar 3

Snow Canyon 41, Hurricane 14

Canyon View – bye week

Next Thursday’s games

Dixie at Cedar

Desert Hills at Snow Canyon

Canyon View at Pine View

Hurricane – bye

