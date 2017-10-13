Region 9 Football Blitz: See the highlights as teams fight for their playoff lives

Written by Andy Griffin
October 13, 2017

ST. GEORGE — The Region 9 football show is back with Andy Griffin bringing you highlights from Region 9 every week. It’s the Region 9 Football Blitz.

Today’s show, brought to you by Revere Health, features all the big plays and hits from Week 9 of the prep football season, including a surprise blowout, an expected blowout and a close game.

Don’t miss the top plays of the week!

Here are the scores from Week 9:

Week 9’s results
Dixie 36, Desert Hills 21
Pine View 17, Cedar 3
Snow Canyon 41, Hurricane 14
Canyon View – bye week

Next Thursday’s games
Dixie at Cedar
Desert Hills at Snow Canyon
Canyon View at Pine View
Hurricane – bye

Every week, we’ll have a preview of the day’s games on Region 9 GameDay. Then, on Mondays we’ll bring you the Region 9 Football Blitz, with weekly awards and video of the top plays of the week.

Email: sports@stgnews.com

Twitter: @oldschoolag

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

Leave a Reply