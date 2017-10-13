Olive May Giuffre

Today I lost the closest person to my heart, my best friend, my mom. She was 95 years old.

Mom was an orphan from Croyden, England. Her dad died of gangrene after World War I and her mom had tuberculosis and died when she was a baby. She was raised in a loving foster home and then was sent to a difficult all-girls domestic school at 8 years old. Her only older brother was sent to a boys school. They were not raised together.

World War II broke out and she was around 18 years old and she worked in a machine shop repairing Jeep engines. She was incredibly skilled, talented and creative. She could repair kitchen electronics and sprinkler systems, design beautiful English gardens at our home, sew many of my skating outfits, knit sweaters, crochet, can fruits and vegetables, make jams and decorate cakes. My friends loved coming over when mom was baking.

She was loving and kind, with a dry-wit sense of humor. She made many sacrifices for my brother, Richard and me. She worked in factories to get extra money to help pay for our clothes and shoes, and to help pay for my skating. I will remember her laughter, her love and her endless sacrifice for her family. From this little baby girl in England with no parents at the end of WWI, to this gracious loving wife and mom. After my dad passed away September 1995, she moved to be close to me in Plano, Texas, and then to be close to Richard in Hurricane.

Her dementia was gradually erasing her memories and all she loved dearly. It was difficult to see the change and realize that she doesn’t know who you are. She lived in Hurricane Rehab Center until Oct. 1, when she fell and broke her hip and shoulder/arm. She had surgery on her hip and we almost lost her then. She was not expected to live but a day or two. But in her typical fashion, she was a tough lady and endured for another 10 days.

Even though you didn’t have parents, you left me your life as an example of unconditional love, great sacrifice without saying a word, laughter in everyday situations and hope for tomorrow. I pray you will have a Heavenly Father now.

I will miss you terribly, until we meet again. I love you mom.

Mom is survived by her children, Richard Carlson and Rozann Smith; two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.