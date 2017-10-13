What to know about canceled elections and voter registration in Washington County

St. George residents voting early in the 2016 general election, St. George, Utah, Nov. 4, 2016 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – There won’t be a general election for three Washington County municipalities this year due to a lack of candidates. The three municipalities have the same number of candidates as there are positions open and will be able to fill those positions accordingly without holding an election.

For the rest of the county however, elections will continue as scheduled.

So, have you registered to vote yet?

If you planned to register to vote by mail or in person at the Driver License Division office, well you’re out of luck because the deadline for that was Tuesday. Don’t worry though, there’s still time to register at your county clerk’s office and online.

Below is a list of the Washington County municipalities that have canceled their elections followed by some dates to keep in mind for voter registration between now and the Nov. 7 general election.

Canceled elections

Hurricane, Ivins and Rockville have each canceled their municipal elections due to a lack of opposing candidates. Due to this the candidates will either win or retain their positions through acclamation.

“According to Utah State Code (20A-1-206) if candidates of a local election run unopposed and there are no ballot propositions, the municipal legislative body may pass a resolution canceling the election. The Hurricane City Council passed a resolution on October 5, 2017 per this requirement,” Hurricane City officials said in a statement on the city website Wednesday.

Candidates in Hurricane City who will retain their seats through acclamation include Mayor John Bramall and city council members Darin Larson and Kevin Tervort.

“Please be aware that the majority of Southern Utah communities will still be holding an election due to their individual community circumstances,” Hurricane City officials said.

The Ivins City Council also passed a resolution canceling its election this year. According to the resolution, Chris Hart is considered re-elected as the mayor of Ivins while Miriah S. Elliot and Cheyne C. McDonald are considered elected and reelected, respectively, to the Ivins City Council.

In Rockville, Pam Leach retains her position as mayor for another term. Incumbent City Councilman Barry Sochat also retains his seat, while candidate Jeff Ballard joins the council to replace outgoing Councilwoman Crissy Crismon.

See more: St. George News coverage of municipal candidates in Washington and Iron counties

Voter registration deadlines

Registering through the Washington County Clerk’s Office involves two dates:

Register on or before Oct. 23 if you want to take part in early voting.

If you’re not one for early voting, then you have until Oct. 31 to register. Just remember that if you wait past Oct. 23, you will be ineligible to take part in early voting.

Registering online at Vote.Utah.gov can be done on or before Oct. 31.

As for requesting absentee/mail-in ballots, that can be done through Nov. 2 and requested through the county clerk’s office or online at Vote.Utah.gov.

Any registered voter may also deliver, in person or by mail, an absentee ballot application to the Washington County Clerk’s Office on or before Nov. 2.

In order to register to vote online or at the county clerk’s office you’ll need a valid and current driver license or state-issued ID card. Your address also needs to be up-to-date with the Driver License Division.

Additional requirements can be found on the Washington County website.

The Washington County Clerk’s Office is located at 197 East Tabernacle St. in St. George. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Voting dates

Early voting starts Oct. 23 and runs through Nov. 3.

The General Election will be held Nov. 7.

Polling locations for early voting and the general election will be the subject of a future voting guide. Location will also be listed on the Utah Elections website.

Email: mkessler@stgnews.com

Twitter: @MoriKessler

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.