Task force arrests 3 Washington City residents during search warrant execution

ST. GEORGE — The Washington County Drug Task Force arrested a man and two women on a variety of drug-related charges last week during a search of a Washington City residence.

The task force executed a narcotics search warrant at the home, located on the 400 block of Rocco Road, according to probable cause statements filed by the Washington County Drug Task Force in support of the arrests. The search warrant included all people present at the residence when the search warrant was executed.

Officers arrested 41-year-old Jessy Delance Randall, 40-year-old Alison Reed Thornton and 38-year-old Lyn Marie Young, all of Washington City.

Also present during the service of the search warrant was a 70-year-old grandmother along with two children, ages 6 and 9, the report states.

During a search of a bedroom shared by Randall and Thornton, investigators allegedly discovered methamphetamine and marijuana, along with Adderall and Metadate, both prescription drugs, according to the probable cause statements.

Authorities also located two digital scales and a “quantity of small baggies that connote distribution,” the arresting officer wrote in a sworn statement, noting:

Probable cause exists that Jessy (Randall) intended to distribute these illegal items. (Randall) also has multiple qualifying past convictions that enhance his charges.

While searching another bedroom in the home, investigators allegedly located a bag belonging to Young that contained methamphetamine, marijuana and two items of drug paraphernalia, the report states.

Young was also found to have two outstanding warrants for her arrest.

Randall, Thornton and Young were transported and booked into the Washington County Purgatory Correctional Facility.

During processing and booking, officials conducting a body cavity search of Thornton located a baggie containing methamphetamine that she had reportedly attempted to smuggle into the jail, the arresting officer stated.

The Washington County Attorney’s Office filed an information in 5th District Court accusing Randall of first-degree felony drug possession with the intent to distribute; second-degree felony drug possession with the intent to distribute; two third-degree felony counts of drug possession; and a class B misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Thornton was formally charged with second-degree felony drug possession with the intent to distribute; third-degree felony drug possession with the intent to distribute; class A misdemeanor drug possession; and class B misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Young was charged with two class A misdemeanor counts of drug possession and a class B misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to Utah court documents, this was Thornton’s first drug-related arrest in Utah while Randall and Young both show multiple prior arrests for drug-related offenses.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

