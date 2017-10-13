Driver suspected of DUI crashes into semi, goes to jail

ST. GEORGE — A woman suspected of driving under the influence was sent to jail after colliding with a semitractor-trailer on Riverside Drive Friday afternoon.

St. George Police responded to the crash near the post office at 1150 E. Riverside Drive at approximately 4:15 p.m.

The woman was driving a red Ford Escort eastbound in the outside lane on Riverside Drive approaching the post office as the semi was pulling out of the parking lot, St. George Police Officer David McDaniel said.

“He (the Semi driver) was almost completely through his turn when the Ford clipped the back bumper of the semi,” McDaniel said.

Emergency personnel from Gold Cross Ambulance rushed to the scene to provide medical treatment.

“No injuries – just the normal airbag burns and seat belt bruises,” McDaniel said.

After being cleared by medical responders, the woman underwent a field sobriety test.

“During the investigation, we found out that she was under the influence of something,” McDaniel said, “and she was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence.”

The woman, unidentified at the time of this report while formal charges are pending, was transported to Washington County Purgatory Correctional Facility.

McDaniel said she faces charges of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and driving on a suspended license, among other possible charges.

The Ford sustained heavy front-end damage in the collision, including a partially shattered windshield and detached bumper cover and side paneling. The car was impounded into state custody.

The semi’s rear bumper was bent outward, but the truck was otherwise undamaged.

Traffic in the area was mostly unimpeded, as emergency personnel worked quickly to move the vehicles out of the way. The post office parking lot entrance was temporarily blocked while police investigated the incident.

Emergency personnel from St. George Fire Department also responded to the scene of the crash.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings. Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

