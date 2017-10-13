3 cozy Springdale staycation ways to get your awesome on in the off-seasons of Zion National Park

Outdoor patio view from the Hummingbird Villa in Springdale, gateway to Zion National Park, Utah, date not specified | Photo by Tenth Muse courtesy of zionnationalpark.com, St. George News

SPRINGDALE — Imagine soaking in a bubbly hot tub surrounded by the towering Navajo sandstone cliffs that form what was once called Mukuntuweap, meaning “straight canyon.” It is peaceful and your mind is unfettered from worldly cares as you enjoy the crisp air and serene sky. A host of adventures, culinary delights and unique shops are just steps away … that is, if you ever decide to get out of the hot tub.

This is the vacation experience that awaits guests of the Watchman Villas, Hummingbird Villa and Cliffrose Lodge & Gardens during the late fall and winter seasons in Springdale, Zion National Park’s eclectic and welcoming gateway town.

Springdale is less than an hour’s drive from St. George Regional Airport with flights from Salt Lake City; Denver, Colorado; Phoenix, Arizona; and Los Angeles, California. It offers an ideal locale for a fall or winter staycation where guests can tour the town and view Zion like a local free of the bustling crowds that spring and summer bring.

Fall and winter in Springdale

St. George and the surrounding areas boast over 300 days of sunshine per year and experience relatively mild winter temperatures, making outdoor activities – incuding hiking in Zion National Park – enjoyable almost year-round.

Breck Dockstader, is a longtime town resident and president and CEO of the Cliffrose Lodge & Gardens and its associated properties; these include Watchman Villas, Hummingbird Villa, the Springdale and Zion Canyon Adventure Center, Bistro H and, coming soon, Barefoot Taqueria. Winter, he said, is his preferred season for hiking Zion Canyon.

“There is this big misconception that we are buried in snow and that you can’t access Springdale in the winter months,” Dockstader said. “The weather in Springdale is very similar to St. George during the winter.”

Many of Springdale’s shops and restaurants stay open throughout the winter months, he said, giving guests the opportunity to partake of all the town has to offer without the heavy crowds of high tourist season.

Cody Adent, CFO of Cliffrose and its associated entities, compared it to other tourist destinations that are popular but crowded during summer months.

“It’s like, if you could go to Disneyland and not have anybody there, that’s when you would go,” Adent said. “And that’s Springdale in the off-season.”

The Villas

There are a lot of different options to experience Springdale in the winter. One really great way to do so is through their vacation homes, Dockstader said, referring to the Watchman Villas and Hummingbird Villa, luxurious and modern vacation rentals designed to give guests a “home away from home,” feeling.

The villas literally represent an extension of a dream – first his father’s in the 1980s and now his own – of providing quality accommodations on the doorstep of Zion where visitors can enjoy both the national park and the unique vibe of the town.

“You can experience Springdale and Zion Canyon in the winter months and just have this really great staycation,” he said. “And if it does happen to snow, then you get to wake up in this incredible vacation villa and experience Zion with snow on it. It’s an incredible experience.”

Villa guests have access to the Cliffrose Lodge & Gardens hot tubs, Dockstader said, so they can relax in a soothing jaccuzi after a fun-filled day.

Plan your Springdale staycation

Planning a winter vacation in Springdale and Zion Canyon is easier than ever with two great hubs to learn everything from the best winter hikes and available activities to where to eat, stay and purchase the best gear for your adventure.

Dockstader and his team operate zionnationalpark.com which is a one-stop online guide to the very best lodging, dining, shopping and adventuring in Springdale and the greater Southern Utah area.

From the online hub, visitors can book their hotel or vacation rental, make dinner reservations, plan a hike or rent a Polaris Slingshot – the ultimate vehicle to take a drive through the famous Zion-Mount Carmel Tunnel and take in the surrounding splendor.

Guests at the Watchman Villas can step outside their doors and visit the the Springdale and Zion Canyon Adventure Center where they can purchase gear, book an adventure and get area tips from the highly knowledgeable and passionate staff.

