July, 20, 1920 — Oct. 9, 2017

Ruth Hale, 97, returned to her Heavenly Father and rejoined her eternal sweetheart on Oct. 9, 2017. She was born July 20, 1920, in Safford, Arizona, to James Addison and Matilda Abigail Walker Cluff. She was the youngest of nine children.

At a very young age, Ruth and her family moved to Mexico with the Colonies of Latter-day Saints. She had many friends and enjoyed her life there until trouble erupted and Pancho Villa forced the Americans to leave.

She was 8 years old when they moved to Superior, Arizona. Ruth later went to Mesa to live with her grandparents while she attended high school. It was in Superior that she met her lifelong sweetheart, Charles (Curly) Porter Hale Jr. They were married on June 14, 1938. They were later sealed in the St. George Temple. They had four beautiful children together.

Ruth held many callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, including Relief Society, Primary and Young Women Presidents. She loved her Lord and savior and always tried to put him first in her life. She was a true example of meekness and kindness, and spent her life in the service of others.

She is survived by her daughter, Alberta Ray (Danny) Thorne; son, Arthur James (Gayle) Hale; nine grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Curly; an infant son, Milton Wayne; her oldest son, Charles Leon; two grandsons, Matthew James and Rhett Porter Hale and a granddaughter, Joci Ann Hale.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Harmony Hospice of Las Vegas, for its kind and loving care to Ruth over the past two years.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Oct. 16, 11 a.m., at the Spilsbury Mortuary Chapel, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, with a viewing prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Interment will take place in the St. George City Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.