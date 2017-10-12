Crash at River Road intersection injures 4 juveniles

ST. GEORGE – Four juveniles were taken to the hospital following a vehicle collision on River Road Thursday.

Around 6:15 p.m. the driver of a gray Honda Pilot was southbound on River Road and attempted to make a left turn onto 1450 South, St. George Police Sgt. Choli Ence said. While making the turn, the Honda collided with a yellow Subaru passenger car that was northbound.

“Witnesses place (the passenger car) weaving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed. Essentially, as this driver was turning left in the Honda Pilot,” Ence said while pointing over her shoulder at the Honda that was about to be loaded onto a wrecker, “the driver of the yellow car hit her.”

The force of the impact pushed the Subaru off the road and onto the sidewalk in front of the Maverik gas station on the corner. The front of the car was demolished. The Honda Pilot also had heavy front-end damage.

The occupants of the Subaru, four juveniles, Ence said, were each taken to Dixie Regional Medical Center. This necessitated Gold Cross Ambulance calling four individual units to the scene.

At least two of the Subaru’s occupants had to be extricated from the car by St. George firefighters before being placed in waiting ambulances.

Ence did not know the extent of the injuries the juveniles received from the crash, though added it was possible some broken bones were involved.

The driver of the Honda Pilot appeared to be uninjured and was not taken to the hospital, Ence said.

The issuance of any citations will be determined pending the outcome of the police investigation into the crash, she said.

There was very little to no lull in traffic on River Road as police and other responders dealt with the scene that hugged the northeast corner of the intersection.

With the majority of St. George’s population growth taking place in the southern areas of the city, like Little Valley, Ence said, it has forced a lot of traffic and congestion onto River Road. With the holiday season rolling in, too, the traffic is going to keep increasing, she said.

“Just take an extra second to make sure the intersection is clear and be patient,” Ence said. “Better to be safe than in a crash.”

This report is based on statements from emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

