Jan. 25, 1921 — Oct. 10, 2017

Dr. Lerue W. Winget, 96, of St. George since 1990, passed away Oct. 10, incident to age.

No words adequately describe this man. From full pioneer stock, he was born Jan. 25, 1921, in Austin, near Monroe. He was the third child born to Ellis and Ida (Baldwin) Winget. He survived all his siblings: Maurine (Orrin) Colby, Sherral (Gayle) Poulson, Dewain (Leah), and Dorothy (Glade) Foisy.

Lerue married Nola Lou Sampson on Oct. 24, 1942. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in 2002. Nola passed away in 2008.

Lerue’s leadership skills were honed very early, as he enthusiastically accepted and performed admirably in all positions of responsibility and authority assigned to him in matters of faith, family, career and country. He left a legacy of love, service and faith for his posterity.

He is the father of Greg L, Dian L (Bunk) Robinson, Brent E (Donna), Jeril D (Marsha), Jon S (Kathy), and Treasa (Roy) Webber.

Lerue was the High School Utah State Champion of 440, and also taught 21 algebra students in his senior year of high school. He was a captain in the U.S. Army for five years during World War II.

As a professional educator, his career includes teaching algebra, principal of junior and senior high, and for 28 years, he was the associate superintendent of public instruction for the state of Utah. He served as adjunct professor at the University of Utah, Brigham Young University and Utah State University.

He served as bishop in Murray 7th and 9th wards and in the Murray South Stake Presidency for 17 years. Lerue and Nola served a temple mission in Sydney, Australia, from 1985 to 1987. He served as sealer in the Jordan River Temple for 10 years and 25 years in the St. George Temple. He served in various community service organizations including president of the Cotton Mission Chapter of the Sons of Utah Pioneers.

Our sincere appreciation to the medical staff at Dixie Regional Medical Center for their tender care.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Oct. 14 at 11 a.m. at the Eagle’s Landing LDS Ward Chapel, 1095 East St. James Lane, St. George.

Visitations will be held Oct. 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Oct. 14, prior to services, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., both at the church.

Graveside services and interment will take place Oct. 16 at noon in the Murray City Cemetery, Murray.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.