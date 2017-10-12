‘Dine Out for Shelter,’ candlelight vigil support domestic violence awareness

Photo by Lolostock / iStock / Getty Images Plus; St. George News

CEDAR CITY — Canyon Creek Women’s Crisis Center and the Iron County Sexual and Domestic Violence Coalition are leading the charge to end domestic violence in Iron County. As the month of October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, they will hold multiple events and fundraisers to spread awareness about domestic violence, as well as to provide community education about the issue.

With 30 domestic violence deaths in Utah so far this year, the coalition is hoping this month’s events will shed a light on both statewide and national issues surrounding domestic violence, as well as bring the community together to offer resources and information. National statistics show that one in four women will experience domestic violence in their lifetime, and in Utah, that number is one in three.

Events start Oct. 19 with the awareness event “Purple Thursday” and the “Dine Out for Shelter” annual fundraiser.

Purple Thursday is a national campaign where individuals are asked to wear the color purple in honor of domestic violence awareness and post their purple on social media.

“Sharing that with friends and family can start conversations that in other situations may not have happened. There is protection in connection,” said Kait Sorensen, awareness and prevention director for Canyon Creek Women’s Crisis Center.

The Dine Out for Shelter fundraiser is in its sixth year, raising funds to continue the massive undertaking of serving survivors in the community. The goal this year is to raise $20,000 to help with the increase of survivors needing services, as well as provide safe shelter for those that need it. Participating restaurants will donate a portion of their proceeds for the entire day of Oct. 19 to Canyon Creek Women’s Crisis Center.

Participating restaurants and percentage donating include:

All American Diner – 25 percent.

Brick House Café – 25 percent.

Centro Pizzeria – 25 percent.

Charlie’s Southern Barbecue– 25 percent.

Chili’s — 15 percent.

Dairy Queen – 25 percent.

Depot Grill – 25 percent.

El Quetzal – 25 percent.

Great Harvest – 50 percent.

Pastry Pub – 25 percent.

Pisco Peruvian – 50 percent all sales of Rotisserie Chicken Meal from Oct. 16 through Oct. 19, in addition to donating 30 percent of all sales Oct. 19.

Pizza Cart – 50 percent.

Porkbelly’s – 25 percent.

Teriyaki Grill – 25 percent.

Southern Utah University’s football team has designated its Oct. 21 game to promote domestic violence awareness. Community resources will have information at its tailgate set up in the parking lot outside Eccles Coliseum from 3 to 5 p.m., as well as a pledge-banner signing for community members.

Canyon Creek Women’s Crisis Center and the Iron County Sexual and Domestic Violence Coalition will also be providing a “Cut It Out” training for salon professionals Oct. 24 from 8:30 on 9:30 a.m. at Evan’s Hairstyling College that is free of charge to any salon professionals.

The last event of the month will be a candlelight vigil in remembrance of the victims that have been lost this year in Utah due to domestic violence. The vigil will be Oct. 26 at the Main Street Park starting at 6 p.m.

