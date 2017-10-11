HBO seeks extras for ‘Westworld’ series filming in Southern Utah

Written by Ric Wayman
October 11, 2017
Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — If you are a fan of the HBO series “Westworld” or even just look like you might fit into the show’s time period, you could be in luck. More than that, you could be in the show.

The cable and satellite television network recently announced an open casting call conducted by Bill Dance Casting in North Hollywood, California, for men and women at least 18 years old. The press release states that all ethnicities, ages and types of actors are needed.

Men can be clean-shaven or have facial hair in the style of the 1890s, such as mutton chops or mustaches and beards. Women must have longer natural hair that is one color.

According to the press release, filming of the series will begin mid- to late-October in Southern Utah. Local people are requested to apply, but you must be legal to work in the United States.

And the best part is, the release stated there will be pay for the work you do. Although rates were not specified in the press release, according to Boston Casting, Inc. standard pay for non-union extras is $80 for an eight-hour day.

To apply, email a natural photo of yourself to westworldutah@gmail.com. A selfie will work, but the picture should only have you. Please include your name, phone number and complete size listing in the email. Size listing should include the following:

Men

  • Height
  • Weight
  • Jacket
  • Shirt size
  • Pants size
  • Shoe size

Women

  • Height
  • Weight
  • Dress size
  • Bust
  • Waist
  • Hips
  • Shoe Size

Email: rwayman@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @NewsWayman

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Ric Wayman A native of Pacific Palisades, Calif., Ric was bitten by the news bug as a staff writer and associate editor of the Palisades High School Tideline. After school he entered the media as a radio personality, both playing music and reporting news. Ric moved to St. George in the 1980s and was the morning personality on all three major AM stations in town. An avid amateur radio operator, Ric is looking for a good band to play in, as he plays keyboards, bass and guitar. Ric lives in the center of St. George with his neurotic cat. QUOTE: "I wrote my first word when I was very young. I enjoyed this so much I decided to write many more words." -- Ric Wayman

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply