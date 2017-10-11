Owner of corn maze talks about young child left behind

Stock image, no date specified | FreeImages.com/Thomas Zsebok Images, St. George News

WEST JORDAN — Police and the Utah Division of Child and Family Services are still investigating the circumstances of how a three-year-old boy’s family left him behind overnight at a corn maze in West Jordan.

Fox13Now interviewed the owner of the maze for the full story here.

“It was a roller coaster, but you try not to panic. You try not to think of the worst,” Kendall Schmidt said, Owner of Crazy Corn Maze. “He was upset and crying and really scared.”

Schmidt said a woman found the boy cold and alone.

“She came over and she was helping out and we got him a sucker. We got a blanket for him, trying to keep him warm,” Schmidt said.

“I took the blow horn out into the maze and was making announcements that if you had lost a child, please come to the front of the maze,” Schmidt said.

A police officer picked up the boy, and kept him in the patrol car, waiting to see if the parents would return.

When they didn’t, the officer took the child to the division of Division of Child and Family Services.

Story by KIERSTEN NUÑEZ AND ASHTON EDWARDS for Fox13Now.com

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright © 2017, KSTU. A Tribune broadcasting station