Jan. 12, 1994 — Oct. 7, 2017

Chandler Rae Harris, 23, passed away Oct. 7. She was born Jan. 12, 1994, in St. George, to Patrick and Candace Harris.

Chandler lived in LaVerkin for nearly her whole life. She graduated from Hurricane High School in 2012 and moved to Salt Lake City for a brief period after high school. But she soon realized that the big city wasn’t for her and returned home.

In May 2013, Chandler gave birth to Cooper, her beautiful baby boy and the love of her life. Chandler was a great mom and had such fun being silly with Cooper. We loved watching them play for hours, filling the house with their contagious laughter.

Chandler had a great work ethic, was incredibly intelligent and excelled at everything she tried. Most recently she had joined Farm Bureau and within only a few months had turned her office into number one in the country.

On Sept. 12, 2015, Chandler and Cooper were in a terrible automobile accident. Cooper came out of it with just a small scratch, but Chandler was trapped under the truck, fighting for her life for four hours.

She became an inspiration to so many people who followed her long and courageous recovery and watched her blossom into a happy, positive spirit. She never hid or was ashamed of her scars, she wore them like a badge of honor because they had turned her into the person she was now. She had learned to cherish every day and her smile was so bright and infectious that you couldn’t help but be drawn to her.

Chandler had a special place in her heart for her brother, Hunter. She was so proud of him and his artwork. She did everything she could to get his name out there so people could see how beautiful his work was. She trusted him more than anyone else and knew that she could go to him with anything and get an honest answer from him, whether it was something she wanted to hear or not. She truly loved and respected him for that.

She had an unusually close bond with both of her parents and loved them beyond measure. Family was by far the most important thing to her and being on Kolob with her family, grandparents and all of her extended family was her favorite place in the world to be.

We will miss Chandler’s quick wit, sarcasm and dry sense of humor. She had this one laugh that let us know that someone had just been had, and even if that someone was you, eventually you would have to admit that it was funny and laugh right along with her.

The world lost a truly bright, shining soul in Chandler and we will miss her more than words can express.

We love you, Chandler.

She is survived by her son, Cooper; her parents, Patrick and Candace Harris; and brother, Hunter, of LaVerkin. She is also survived by her grandparents Mike and Nancy Harris, of Kolob, and Craig and Paula Duncan of West Valley City; great-grandparents Ron and Joyce Saunders, of St. George; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and other extended family who will all miss her deeply. She was preceded in death by great-grandparents, Jack and Thelma Scholzen, Frank and Maureen Harris, Darlene Beames, and LaVon Mozely.

Chandler always said that she didn’t ever want a long, boring service. She wants a “fun”eral. Friends and family can help us by coming casually dressed. Jeans, boots, flannels, etc. She also thought the best part of the service were the stories. So, we are asking anyone who has a “Chandler story” to please share it with us during the service. We are going to keep things really informal and allow anyone who would like, to stand up and share their favorite memory.

Funeral services

A visitation for friends and family will be held Oct. 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Spilsbury Hurricane Valley Mortuary at 25 N. 2000 West in Hurricane.

“Fun”eral services will be Oct. 14 at Spilsbury Mortuary Chapel in St. George on 110 S. Bluff Street at 11 a.m. with a small visitation beforehand from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Interment will take place at the Kolob Community Cemetery with a luncheon to follow.

Friends and family who are unable to attend the services may watch the services online at webcast.funeralrecording.com, enter event ID #16421 and the password: R5SN5.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.