2-vehicle crash launches SUV into man in wheelchair

White Jeep is launched onto sidewalk and into a man in a wheelchair after colliding with another vehicle Wednesday afternoon at Red Cliffs Drive and 2450 East, St. George, Utah, Oct. 11, 2017 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A two-vehicle collision on Red Cliffs Drive sent an SUV onto the sidewalk and into the path of a man riding a motorized wheelchair, sending him to the hospital with injuries Wednesday.

At 3:15 p.m., police, fire and EMS were dispatched to the crash scene at the intersection of Red Cliffs Drive and 2450 East , St. George Police Officer Ken Childs said.

Officers found an injured man lying on the sidewalk after being thrown from his wheelchair, but who was conscious and able to answer questions before being transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center for evaluation and treatment.

The extent and nature of the injuries were not available at the time of this report.

“Unfortunately, the man in the wheelchair was struck by the SUV, but he was able to speak to officers at the scene before being transported to the hospital,” the officer said.

Officers found a white Jeep SUV sitting halfway on the sidewalk and a silver Hyundai four-door passenger car smashed into a pole on the southwest corner of the intersection. All occupants reported they were uninjured in the crash.

Emergency personnel began directing traffic away from the crash to provide ample room for the ambulance, as well as responders who were tending to the large scene.

Officers learned after speaking with witnesses at the scene that the westbound Hyundai was waiting in the left-turn lane to head south on 2450 East just before the Jeep entered the intersection.

“The green/light had just turned yellow and the driver in the Hyundai said he thought he had space sufficient to make the turn, but instead he turned directly in front of the Jeep and they collided,” Childs said.

The impact spun both vehicles across the roadway and launched the Jeep up onto the sidewalk and directly into the path of the wheelchair.

The man was thrown out of the wheelchair on impact while the Hyundai was sent crashing into a pole.

Both vehicles sustained extensive damage during the crash and were subsequently towed from the scene. The man driving the Hyundai was later cited for failing to yield on a left-hand turn. No other injuries were reported.

Multiple officers from the St. George Police Department responded, along with the Gold Cross Ambulance and St. George Fire Department, which responded and tended to the scene.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

