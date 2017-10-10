Larry H. & Gail Miller Family Foundation pledges $400K matching grant for Southwest Tech remodel

Southwest Tech recently announced a $400,000 matching grant from the Larry H. & Gail Miller Family Foundation that will be used toward a remodel to accommodate a professional truck driving program, among other programs, Cedar City, Utah, June 1, 2017 | Photo from Southwest Tech Facebook page, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Southwest Technical College is pleased to announce that the Larry H. & Gail Miller Family Foundation has pledged a $400,000 matching last-in grant to assist the college with a major remodel project at its Cedar City facility at 510 W. 800 South. The Miller commitment will match any community donation dollar for dollar up to $400,000.

The facility in question, Southwest Tech’s Business and Technology Building, was originally constructed in 1983. For several decades, this building housed the majority of Southwest Tech programs until the new Health Professions and Trades building was constructed and opened in early 2016.

The Business and Technology Building currently houses the business and digital media programs offered at Southwest Tech and is also the home of the Southern Utah University Business Resource Center and the Cedar City Area Chamber of Commerce.

Southwest Tech is currently planning an extensive remodel to the building to add space for their automotive and professional truck driving programs, which are currently located in a different building on the north side of Cedar City.

In a press statement from Southwest Tech, President Brennan M. Wood called the Miller commitment a “huge step toward this remodel.”

“We are extremely grateful for their commitment,” Wood said, “along with many others that are coming forward with donations as they see the value in technical education and helping us elevate the overall quality and experience for our students.”

At the grand opening of the Health Professions and Trades building in March 2016, Sen. Evan Vickers said applied technical colleges are a “key component in our economic growth.”

““If you think about what an ATC does and what an education does … a building like this is going to be able to cater skills to specific industries in our community and in our state,” he said.

Donations toward matching the Miller grant for Southwest Tech can be made by contacting Neal L. Smith by phone 435-327-1073 or email nls400@msn.com.

