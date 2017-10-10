July 21, 1946 — July 24, 2017

John Robert Miner, 71, passed away July 24 at Hurricane Health and Rehabilitation. He was born July 21, 1946, in Lynwood, California, to Vanoi Miner and Della Pearl Syndergaard Miner. John married Margaret Johnson on June 10, 1988, in Cedar City. She passed away Dec. 8, 2007.

John spent his early years in California, living in several places before moving to Cedar Glen, California, a suburb of Lake Arrowhead in the San Bernardino Mountains. He attended the Rim of the World High School, where he graduated in 1963. He loved football games, and followed the University of Utah Utes and the Brigham Young University Cougars, as well as NFL teams.

John was a sweet, loving person. He loved his pets, especially the cats and kittens he and his wife had. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Church and enjoyed the services held at Hurricane Health and Rehabilitation. He also enjoyed playing bingo there and was thrilled when he won a game. John participated in the Special Olympics competition held at the BYU campus in Provo. In May 1985, he won a medal in the softball throw. It was a very proud day for him.

John is survived by his two brothers Richard Vanoi (Linda) Miner, of Gilmer, Texas, and Thomas Gerald (Paula) Miner, of Duarte, California, and a sister, Nancy Ann Miner Wilbur (Lamont) Hess, of Mesquite, Nevada. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Margaret.

John will be laid to rest in the St. George City Cemetery alongside his wife and mother.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

