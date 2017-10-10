Feb. 25, 1943 — Oct. 8, 2017

David William Robinson Jr., 74, passed away Oct. 8, 2017, at his home in Bloomington. He was born Feb. 25, 1943, in Hollywood, California, to David W. Robinson Sr. and Bessie Grant Robinson.

David grew up in Van Nuys (San Fernando Valley), California. He married Nancy Charlotte Allen Dec. 9, 1964. Together they raised three children: David Arnold Robinson, Janet Denise Robinson (Rod) Staheli, of Washington, and Dale William Robinson, of Bloomington Hills.

David was a happy child and enjoyed his family. He served a two-and-a-half-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Central America where he learned Spanish and spoke it fluently. He was a scout leader, served as a counselor in the Elder’s Quorum, but his favorite calling was teaching the 11-to-12-year-0ld primary children. David served as a volunteer fireman in St. George for over 40 years.

He was a proud father and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, especially teaching them how to fish. He was witty, had a keen sense of humor and was a loyal friend. David loved sports, especially fast-pitch softball.

David is survived by his wife, Nancy; daughter, Janet; son, Dale; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandson. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Pat Read; and son, David.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be Oct. 14 at 11 a.m. at the Bloomington LDS 4th Ward Chapel, 3381 Mulberry Drive, St. George.

Visitations will be held Oct. 13, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd. and Oct. 14, prior to services, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., at the church.

Interment will be in Tonaquint Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

The family would like to thank those who lovingly cared for David the last few years of his life: Dr. Howard Chamberlain, Dr. Mark Pulsipher, Dr. Spencer Wells and Dixie Home Rehab and Hospice – especially Nicole and Lauren.