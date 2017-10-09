Traffic advisory: Southbound I-15 narrowed to 1 lane near Pintura following accident; expect delays

Stock Image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Southbound travel on Interstate 15 has been reduced to one lane near milepost 32 due to a traffic incident in the area reported just after noon Monday.

The Utah Department of Transportation is slowing down vehicles starting at milepost 34 and advising motorists to use an alternate route if possible.

The UDOT traffic website estimates delays of at least 15 minutes for drivers.

The incident is estimated to be cleared within three hours, according to a traffic update posted on the UDOT website at approximately 12:32, with an estimated clearance time of 3:56 p.m.

This is a developing story.

