Perspectives: Gun control, when changing minds isn’t an option

OPINION – We’ve had a week for the shock of the mass shooting at the “Route 91 Harvest Music Festival” outdoor concert in Las Vegas to begin to settle. The best and worst of humanity was on display as strangers selflessly came to one another’s aid in the face of calculating, pitiless evil in action.

Incredible stories of bravery, heroism and sacrifice have been slowly surfacing as survivors and other bystanders have begun to share their accounts. There are some powerful examples for those who are still capable of being inspired by the goodness in others.

They include the brave souls who led people to safety or shielded loved ones with their own bodies as indiscriminate gunfire raked the crowd. Or the cab driver who helped concertgoers escape with no thought of taking payment.

They could be seen in the attendees with emergency medical training who helped the wounded and dying in the dark or the ER nurses who tirelessly worked to comfort and prioritize those who were brought to their hospital.

All were shining illustrations of how we ought to respond in the face of inhumanity. They represent a small but essential source of light in a rapidly darkening world.

As is often the case, these authentic examples of concern and goodness were quickly crowded aside by crass political grandstanders looking for some way to exploit the horror to their advantage.

It’s not just the pathetic gun control groupies who would fit everyone for diapers just because one individual messed his pants. Their infatuation with control is founded on the totalitarian notion that having sufficient power over their fellow men will somehow prevent evil from taking place. Where have we heard that before?

They honestly don’t recognize the immorality inherent in their lust to deprive innocent people of their essential natural rights like the right to defend their lives.

This exploitation also could be seen in those who immediately sought some way to tie the accused shooter to a particular political or religious philosophy. It’s sad that so many people find identity in who or what they are against, and some actually hope that acts of barbarism will serve to justify their hatred.

As our societal decline continues unabated, the divisions are showing more clearly than ever. It’s likely that we’ve reached the point where changing minds is no longer an option.

That’s not a call to violence such as we’ve seen in the groups that claim to promote “tolerance” even as they’re beating innocent people over the head with signs that read “Stop the Hate.”

It’s more of an acknowledgement that trying to reason with those who have slipped beyond the event horizon of irrationality is a waste of our time and theirs. Rather than engaging in pointless purse-swinging on social media, we’d be wise to focus on fortifying our own lives for whatever lies ahead.

This means choosing carefully what we allow to occupy our attention and accepting some hard realities regarding the times in which we live. It’s time to choose a side, assuming you haven’t already done so.

If your choice is to be on the side of freedom, then bickering over gun control is a waste of time. It’s not that there isn’t a serious principle at stake, but rather the time for arguing over this principle is long past.

Instead, we should be steadily and thoughtfully building our shooting supplies and developing our skills at arms. This is akin to voting with your wallet, and Americans have been doing so at an astonishing rate since Obama’s first term.

The value of high-quality defensive firearms training cannot be overstated. It will immunize you to the popular myths and misconceptions regarding firearms and their role in personal protection.

Our personal tool chests of freedom should be well stocked regardless of whether others express disapproval. This should be done out of a sense of personal responsibility and not out of panic that something may soon be banned.

Free men do not beg for permission from their would-be rulers to exercise God-given rights. They understand their rights and have sufficient courage to defend them as necessary.

Popularity is a lesser consideration than the willingness to stand for what is right.

Politicians will sell us out. It’s in their nature to portray themselves as the solution to every problem. That’s why after the killings in Las Vegas, they’re falling all over themselves to appear relevant. Our interests are not their interests.

Once we understand the necessity of the right to keep and bear arms, we don’t need to argue with those most determined to infringe on that right.

Our strongest answer to their misguided pleadings and threats should be the unapologetic exercise of all our rights through our peaceful, yet determined, actions rather than angry words.

One way or another, they’ll get the message.

