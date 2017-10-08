Wind advisory issued for Washington County

A wind advisory from the National Weather Service means that sustained wind speeds of at least 31 mph or gusts of 45 mph are expected. Motorists should be prepared for sudden gusty crosswinds as driving may be difficult. Those driving high profile vehicles and pulling trailers should take extra caution as those vehicles can be more vulnerable to crosswinds. This composite image includes a file photo of kites flying in the wind over St. George, Utah, April 2017 | Photo by Joyce Kuzmanic, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Washington County in effect Sunday evening through Monday morning.

Affected area

All north to south canyons in Washington County in extreme southwest Utah.

Winds and timing

Northerly winds are anticipated to reach 20-30 mph, with gusts approaching 50 mph.

Winds will continue through Monday morning, becoming strong and gusty overnight and then decreasing in the morning.

Impacts

Travel, especially with high profile and light vehicles, will be hampered by the strong and gusty northerly winds.

Unsecured outdoor items could easily be blown around in these strong winds.

Precautionary and preparedness actions

