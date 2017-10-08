Wind advisory issued for Washington County

ST. GEORGE – The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Washington County in effect Sunday evening through Monday morning.
Affected area
All north to south canyons in Washington County in extreme southwest Utah.
Winds and timing
Northerly winds are anticipated to reach 20-30 mph, with gusts approaching 50 mph.
Winds will continue through Monday morning, becoming strong and gusty overnight and then decreasing in the morning.
Impacts
Travel, especially with high profile and light vehicles, will be hampered by the strong and gusty northerly winds.
Unsecured outdoor items could easily be blown around in these strong winds.
Precautionary and preparedness actions
A wind advisory means that sustained wind speeds of at least 31 mph or gusts of 45 mph are expected.
Motorists in the advisory area should be prepared for sudden gusty crosswinds which can make driving difficult.
