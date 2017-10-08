Region 9 Football Blitz: Highlights and more from Week 8

Written by Andy Griffin
October 8, 2017

ST. GEORGE — The Region 9 football show is back with Andy Griffin bringing you highlights from Region 9 every Monday. It’s the Region 9 Football Blitz.

Today’s show, brought to you by Revere Health, features all the big plays and hits from Week 8 of the prep football season, including a surprise blowout, an expected blowout and a surprisingly close game.

Don’t miss the top plays of the week!

Here are the scores from Week 8:

Week 7’s results
Pine View 42, Desert Hills 14
Dixie 42, Hurricane 7
Snow Canyon 7, Canyon View 0
Cedar – bye week

Next Wednesday’s games
Desert Hills at Dixie
Snow Canyon at Hurricane
Pine View at Cedar
Canyon View – bye

Every week, we’ll have a preview of the day’s games on Region 9 GameDay. Then, on Mondays we’ll bring you the Region 9 Football Blitz, with weekly awards and video of the top plays of the week.

Email: sports@stgnews.com

Twitter: @oldschoolag

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

Leave a Reply