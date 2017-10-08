Region 9 Football Blitz: Highlights and more from Week 8

ST. GEORGE — The Region 9 football show is back with Andy Griffin bringing you highlights from Region 9 every Monday. It’s the Region 9 Football Blitz.

Today’s show, brought to you by Revere Health, features all the big plays and hits from Week 8 of the prep football season, including a surprise blowout, an expected blowout and a surprisingly close game.

Don’t miss the top plays of the week!

Here are the scores from Week 8:

Week 7’s results

Pine View 42, Desert Hills 14

Dixie 42, Hurricane 7

Snow Canyon 7, Canyon View 0

Cedar – bye week

Next Wednesday’s games

Desert Hills at Dixie

Snow Canyon at Hurricane

Pine View at Cedar

Canyon View – bye

Every week, we’ll have a preview of the day’s games on Region 9 GameDay. Then, on Mondays we’ll bring you the Region 9 Football Blitz, with weekly awards and video of the top plays of the week.

Email: sports@stgnews.com

Twitter: @oldschoolag

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.