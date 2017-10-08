Region 9 Football Blitz: Highlights and more from Week 8

ST. GEORGE — The Region 9 football show is back with Andy Griffin bringing you highlights from Region 9 every Monday. It’s the Region 9 Football Blitz.
Today’s show, brought to you by Revere Health, features all the big plays and hits from Week 8 of the prep football season, including a surprise blowout, an expected blowout and a surprisingly close game.
Don’t miss the top plays of the week!
Here are the scores from Week 8:
Week 7’s results
Pine View 42, Desert Hills 14
Dixie 42, Hurricane 7
Snow Canyon 7, Canyon View 0
Cedar – bye week
Next Wednesday’s games
Desert Hills at Dixie
Snow Canyon at Hurricane
Pine View at Cedar
Canyon View – bye
