Dixie, Snow Canyon gain experience at Claim Jumper Tournament

SALT LAKE CITY – Two Region 9 volleyball teams participated in the Claim Jumper Tournament hosted by Bingham High School in South Jordan.

Overall, Dixie High School finished 5-2. “It was good for us to get up here and work out some kinks,” Dixie head coach Stacy Leavitt said. “We played hard, as a team and aggressive all the way to the end.”

Snow Canyon finished 3-4. “We did not play as well as we have been playing this season,” Snow Canyon head coach Ryan Rarick said. “We did encounter some very solid teams that challenged us in new and different ways. But if we play to our potential, trust each other and negate the lapses in effort, we can be very dangerous.”

Rarick also saw the benefits of tournament play late in the season. “It helped gear us up for the state tournament,” he said. “State is a totally different environment with four matches being played simultaneously. We experienced that environment early this weekend, yet close enough to the state tournament to be beneficial.”

Overall results:

Dixie:

Lost to Century (ID) 2-0

Lost to Corner Canyon 2-0

Beat San Juan 2-1

Beat Cottonwood 2-0

Beat Salem Hills 2-1

Beat Tooele 2-1

Beat Idaho Falls (ID) 2-1

Snow Canyon:

Lost to Burley (ID) 2-0

Lost to Bountiful 2-0

Beat Orem 2-0

Lost to Timpanogos 2-1

Beat Granger 2-0

Lost to San Juan 2-0

Beat Cottonwood 2-0

REGION 9 VOLLEYBALL STANDINGS

1. Desert Hills 8-1 (14-10)

2. Snow Canyon 8-2 (15-12)

3. Dixie 7-2 (17-6)

4. Canyon View 4-5 (10-10)

5. Pine View 4-6 (18-11)

6. Cedar 2-7 (8-11)

7. Hurricane 0-10 (4-14)

