Thunder Junction rumbling toward its first birthday

Written by Ric Wayman
October 8, 2017
In this file photo, Thunder Junction opened to the public, St. George, Utah, Oct. 8, 2016 | Photo by Dave Amodt, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Thunder Junction All Abilities Park is running headlong into its first birthday celebration. The public is invited to join the fun Monday from 4-5:30 p.m.

$1 rides on the Thunder Junction train, cookies, games and a slideshow of pictures from the park are planned. The first 50 riders for the train will receive a Thunder Junction water bottle.

The park opened October 8, 2016 to great fanfare. The train delivered VIPs to the station, including St. George mayor Jon Pike, city manager Gary Esplin, park planning manger Jeff Peay and now-retired Leisure Services director Kent Perkins.

Thunder Junction is a park for people of all ages and abilities. Secured swings, a wheelchair trail and many other accommodations are available for all to enjoy.

Event details

  • What: Thunder Junction All Abilities Park first anniversary celebration.
  • When: Monday, October 9, 2017 from 4-5:30 p.m.
  • Where:  1851 S. Dixie Drive, St. George.
  • Details: The public is invited. Free admission, optional $1 train ride circling the park.

