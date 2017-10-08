Lake Powell: Launch ramp closes for season; roadwork planned

Roadwork is scheduled this month in the Wahweap area of Lake Powell, as well as near Antelope Point, photo date not specified | Photo courtesy of the National Park Service, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Stateline launch ramp on Lake Powell in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area closed for the winter Oct. 6, according to the National Park Service.

The parking area and pumpout station at the bottom of the launch ramp is also closed until next season. Boaters are directed to facilities at the Wahweap Marina, about 1 ½ miles south of the Stateline area.

Meanwhile a chip-seal project will be starting this month in two areas at the lake, the Park Service announced

Roads and parking areas in Wahweap’s developed areas will be upgraded with slurry and crack sealing. Work will also be done at the Antelope Point Marina’s main entrance (14-day parking lot). Flaggers will be directing traffic, and drivers are advised to expect delays.

All services at the Lake Powell Resort and Marina in Wahweap and at the Antelope Point Marina will be available while repairs are underway. Every effort is being made to limit inconveniences and minimize delays to visitors and businesses during this process.

The start and completion dates for the chip-seal project are still to be determined; however, it is expected to be completed by the end of October.

