Driver dies in suspected I-15 road rage incident in Nevada; northbound lanes closed at milepost 93

The scene of a fatal crash in a suspected incident of road rage on Interstate 15 at milepost 93 in Nevada, Oct. 8, 2017 | Photo courtesy Nevada Department of Public Safety, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — One man was killed and several others injured Sunday afternoon in what authorities called an active road rage incident on Interstate 15 southwest of Mesquite, Nevada. Northbound lanes near the incident at milepost 93 are currently closed.

Nevada Highway Patrol responded to the crash involving several vehicles shortly before 1 p.m. PDT.

A man driving south in a silver Jeep on I-15 attempted to pass a black BMW when the Jeep’s driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the left side of the BMW, Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Chelsea Stuenkel said.

Upon impact with the BMW, the Jeep crossed over the center median into northbound lanes in front of oncoming traffic where it crashed into a red Mini Cooper, Stuenkel said.

Immediately after, a driver in a Nissan Pathfinder also crashed at the scene.

The adult man driving the Mini Cooper died at the scene. He has not yet been identified by authorities.

The driver of the Jeep and the male and female passengers of the Nissan were transported to the hospital. The severity of their injuries was unavailable at the time this report was taken.

Authorities are still investigating the crash and are taking witness statements to obtain further information on which vehicles and drivers were involved in the suspected road rage.

As of 4 p.m. PDT, the northbound lanes of Interstate 15 were closed at milepost 93 north of Glendale, Nevada. The Nevada Department of Transportation is advising drivers to use alternate routes. Updates on the closure can be found at the NDOT website.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.