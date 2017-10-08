Circa 1949 — Oct. 2, 2017

Dennis Patrick Murphy, 68, passed away Oct. 2, 2017, after fighting cancer for seven years. Dennis and his wife Adel relocated to Ivins in 2001 after Dennis retired as a Chicago homicide sergeant.

Dennis always had a great attitude towards life. He donated a great deal of time to various projects and jobs including St. George Live, where he was an Irish Catholic playing Brigham Young, Spectrum Writer’s Group member, Ivins code enforcement officer and adopt-a-block in Ivins. Dennis could be seen walking every day along Center Street, doing his “trashercize” often accompanied by Charlee.

After retirement from the Police Department, Dennis spent several years as a Nascar official, tinkering with his Studebakers, traveling in his RV and especially helping everyone and anyone that seemed in need. Dennis once volunteered to chauffeur a young friend and his date to a military ball in his 1961 Studebaker, complete with driver’s cap and tuxedo.

He had a love and willingness to make the lives of so many people better. He loved and embraced his life here in Southern Utah.

“Dennis, you are the love of my life and I was blessed to have you by my side for the past 32 years. I will cherish and hold dear each and every memory. You will live on in my heart forever. Sleep peacefully honey. I love you.” Adel.

Celebration of life

A celebration of Dennis Murphy’s life will be held Friday, Oct. 20, from 6-9 p.m. at the Cottontown Village Dance Hall, 25 N. 300 West, Washington, Utah.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Serenity Funeral Home.

For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit Serenity Funeral Home online.