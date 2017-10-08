Celebrate National Fossil Day at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area

Photo courtesy of Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, St. George News

GLEN CANYON NATIONAL RECREATION AREA – Everyone who loves fossils is invited to join Glen Canyon National Recreation Area’s celebration of National Fossil Day Wednesday.

This free event is being held at the Carl Hayden Visitor Center from noon-5 p.m. Kids can earn their Junior Ranger Paleontology Badge, dig for fossils and decorate a Jurassic landscape. The Carl Hayden Visitor Center also has a permanent dinosaur track exhibit.

“Glen Canyon National Recreation Area has many canyons with exposed rock layers, revealing fossils, traces of past life forms and chapters of the earth’s history,” Superintendent William Shott said. “The National Park Service preserves and protects these resources for future generations, so we love engaging directly with kids and their families at special events like this.”

National Fossil Day is a celebration organized to promote public awareness and stewardship of fossils as well as to foster a greater appreciation of their scientific and educational value.

More information about the Junior Paleontologist Program and additional educational resources is available at this link.

Event details

What: National Fossil Day at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.

When: Wednesday, Oct. 11, from noon-5 p.m.

Where: The Carl Hayden Visitor Center at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, on US-89, Lake Powell, Arizona.

Details: More information is available at this link.

