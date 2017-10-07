Offense missing in action again as BYU falls to Boise St.

Photo by BYU Photo

PROVO – BYU scored a first-possession touchdown, but couldn’t find the end zone again in a 24-7 loss against Boise State Friday night at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

“We did some positive things,” BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said. “We really don’t have a chance to compete if we’re unproductive on offense though. We’re anxious to get to work and fix things.”

Freshman tight end Matt Bushman had career highs of seven receptions and 65 yards against the Broncos. Junior quarterback Tanner Mangum completed 18 of 33 passes for 164 yards on the game, but was picked off twice.

Freshman Joe Critchlow got his first collegiate action behind center, with 2 of 4 passes complete for 8 yards. Freshman running back Ula Tolutau carried the ball nine times for 38 yards and a touchdown.

On defense, senior linebacker Grant Jones got his first career interception for the Cougars. Senior linebacker Fred Warner led BYU with 10 tackles.

The Cougars (1-5) were outgained 300 to 238 total yards of offense by the Broncos (3-2).

Jones intercepted the Broncos on the first drive of the game to give the ball to the Cougars.

Mangum marched BYU 48 yards on 10 plays for the first touchdown of the game halfway through the first quarter. Tolutau punched in a 3-yard touchdown run, and the Cougars led 7-0.

Boise State tied the game at 7-7 with an early second-quarter touchdown. Alex Mattison crossed the goal line after a 12-yard run to level the score with 11:51 until the half.

The Broncos kicked a field goal with 3:49 left in the second quarter after an interception. Their 10-7 lead was extended just before the half ended as Brett Rypien connected with Sean Modster for a 24-yard touchdown pass over the middle. Boise State led 17-7 going into the locker room.

Neither team scored in the third quarter, but Boise State had the ball on the BYU 9-yard line as the gun sounded. Three plays into the fourth quarter, Mattison ran into the end zone from 2 yards out for a touchdown and 24-7 Boise State lead.

The Cougars travel to take on Mississippi State on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 11 a.m. CDT. The game will be televised on the SEC Network with radio broadcasts on BYU Radio (Sirius XM 143) and KSL (1160 AM/102.7 FM).

