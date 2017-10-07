Blazers host Chadron State this afternoon at Legend Solar Stadium

Dixie State University football | File photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

GAME PREVIEW CAPSULE

Chadron State (3-2 overall, 3-1 in the RMAC) at Dixie State University (2-3 overall, 2-2 in the RMAC) today, 1 p.m., Legend Solar Stadium

Previous Meeting: Dixie State evened record last year with 44-27 win

Overall Series Record: DSU leads 1-0

Broadcast: (Audio) ESPN SportsRadio 97.7 FM; CEC-TV (TDS Cable Channel 22); DSU Stretch Internet Portal (portal.stretchinternet.com/dixiestate)

TRAILBLAZERS

Head coach: Shay McClure (2nd year, 2-3, 8-8 overall)

Offense: Pro Set

Offensive PPG: 25.8

Defense: Pro 4-3

Defensive PPG: 28.8

Last Game: Beat Western State last week 15-12 on the road

Players to watch: Quarterback Malik Watson has thrown for almost 1,000 yards his first five games. Kasey Allison (25) and Orlando Wallace (24) continue to be his favorite targets. The deep-threat favorite has been Josiah Blandin (22 yds per catch). Sei-J Lauago leads the team with 478 yards rushing. Defensively Trayvon Watson and Mike Jones have 35 and 34 tackles respectively. Linebacker Noe Perez has three sacks and seven tackles for loss. Five different players have an interception. Jones has forced four fumbles.

EAGLES

Head Coach: Jay Long (3-2, 5th year at CSU 36-25, 8th year as head coach 75-63 overall)

Offense: Split (Run-first)

Offensive Average: 34.0

Defense: 4-3

Defensive Average: 26.4

Last Game: Lost to Humboldt State on the road last week 56-13

Players to watch: Freshman quarterback Dalton Holst ranks third in the RMAC in passing, averaging 245.8 yards per game through the air. Holst has completed 99-of-187 passes for 1,229 yards and seven touchdowns with six interceptions. Sophomore receiver Jackson Dickerson has been Holst’s favorite target with 38 receptions for 397 yards. The Eagles have split carries rushing between Derek Jackson (301 yards) and Kevin Coy,Jr. (229 yards) Defensively, the Eagles allow 343.8 yards (202.2 pass/141.6 rush) per game. Sophomore linebacker Keenan Johnson ranks sixth in the RMAC with 42 tackles and 1.5 sacks. Senior safety Ryan Wood is second on the CSC roster with 39 tackles, while senior defensive tackle Truett Box is third with 35 tackles (5.5 for loss).

GAME OUTLOOK

This is the first game where the teams have a common opponent (Western). Chadron beat Western 49-7 two weeks before Dixie State beat them 15-12. Last year Dixie State jumped out to a 38-0 lead before the Eagles staged a mini-comeback. Every time we face a team that has not seen Blake Barney I think we have an advantage. This game is really a tossup for me.

STGNews.com Prediction: DSU 28, CSU 24

