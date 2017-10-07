St. George Marathon live: Quick pix

The 2017 St. George Marathon is underway! This photo shows runners coming through Veyo - race Mile 3 Saturday morning, Veyo, Utah, Oct. 7, 2017 | Photo by Ron Chaffin, St. George News
ST. GEORGE – Runners, volunteers and spectators by thousands came out for the 41st annual St. George Marathon Saturday.
Participants in the race come from across the country and the world and our own backyard as several hundred locals also take part.
First in on wheelchairs: Kacey McCallister of Monmouth, Oregon, and Nathan D. Crowton of Ogden.
First male handcyclists in: Travis Wood of Cedar City, Tavian Bryant of Lancaster, California, and Adrian Castro of West Valley City.
First female handyclists in: Melissa A. Chandler of West Valley City, Andrea D. Cook of Athens, Georgia, and Wendy Griffin of Salt Lake City.
First three male runners in: Aaron D. Fletcher of Lindon, Jonathan B. Kotter of Holladay and Aaron J. Metler of St. George.
First three female runners in: Nicole D. Lyons of Meridian, Idaho, Rosy Lee of Mountain Green, and Tara Lewis of Lehi.
See race results for all participants here.
St. George Marathon runners on state Route 18 passing through Veyo at race mile 3 Saturday. Veyo, Utah, Oct. 7, 2017 | Photo by Ron Chaffin, St. George News
St. George Marathon runners on state Route 18 passing through Veyo at race mile 3 Saturday. Veyo, Utah, Oct. 7, 2017 | Photo by Ron Chaffin, St. George News
Handcarts and wheelchairs lead out ahead of the runners from the start. St. George Marathon on state Route 18 passing through Veyo at race mile 3 Saturday. Veyo, Utah, Oct. 7, 2017 | Photo by Ron Chaffin, St. George News
Handcarts and wheelchairs lead out ahead of the runners from the start. St. George Marathon on state Route 18 passing through Veyo at race mile 3 Saturday. Veyo, Utah, Oct. 7, 2017 | Photo by Ron Chaffin, St. George News
St. George Marathon runners on state Route 18 passing through Veyo at race mile 3 Saturday. Veyo, Utah, Oct. 7, 2017 | Photo by Ron Chaffin, St. George News
St. George Marathon runners on state Route 18 passing through Veyo at race mile 3 Saturday. Veyo, Utah, Oct. 7, 2017 | Photo by Ron Chaffin, St. George News
St. George Marathon. Veyo, Utah, Oct. 7, 2017 | Photo by Ron Chaffin, St. George News
Runners begin shedding layers on state Route 18 passing through Veyo at race mile 3 of the St. George Marathon Saturday. Veyo, Utah, Oct. 7, 2017 | Photo by Ron Chaffin, St. George News
Drinks the runners passing through Veyo at race mile 3 of the St. George Marathon Saturday. Veyo, Utah, Oct. 7, 2017 | Photo by Ron Chaffin, St. George News
In the runners' wake. Veyo at race mile 3 of the St. George Marathon Saturday. Veyo, Utah, Oct. 7, 2017 | Photo by Ron Chaffin, St. George News
Runners begin shedding layers on state Route 18 passing through Veyo at race mile 3 of the St. George Marathon Saturday. Veyo, Utah, Oct. 7, 2017 | Photo by Ron Chaffin, St. George News
Veyo at race mile 3 of the St. George Marathon Saturday. Veyo, Utah, Oct. 7, 2017 | Photo by Ron Chaffin, St. George News
St. George Marathon runners on state Route 18 passing through Veyo at race mile 3 Saturday. Veyo, Utah, Oct. 7, 2017 | Photo by Ron Chaffin, St. George News
St. George Marathon runners on state Route 18 passing through Veyo at race mile 3 Saturday. Veyo, Utah, Oct. 7, 2017 | Photo by Ron Chaffin, St. George News
St. George Marathon runners on state Route 18 passing through Veyo at race mile 3 Saturday. Veyo, Utah, Oct. 7, 2017 | Photo by Ron Chaffin, St. George News
St. George Marathon runners crossing the Veyo bridge on state Route 18 Saturday. Veyo, Utah, Oct. 7, 2017 | Photo by Ron Chaffin, St. George News
St. George Marathon runners crossing the Veyo bridge on state Route 18 Saturday. Veyo, Utah, Oct. 7, 2017 | Photo by Ron Chaffin, St. George News
St. George Marathon runners make their way past race mile 15 on state Route 18, St. George area, Utah, Oct. 7, 2017 | Photo by Ric Wayman, St. George News
St. George Marathon runners make their way past race mile 15 on state Route 18, St. George area, Utah, Oct. 7, 2017 | Photo by Ric Wayman, St. George News
St. George Marathon runners make their way past race mile 15 on state Route 18, St. George area, Utah, Oct. 7, 2017 | Photo by Ric Wayman, St. George News
St. George Marathon runners make their way past race mile 15 on state Route 18, St. George area, Utah, Oct. 7, 2017 | Photo by Ric Wayman, St. George News
Finish line awaits participants in the St. George Marathon Saturday. St. George, Utah, Oct. 7, 2017 | Photo by Sheldon Demke, St. George News
Handcarts cross the finish line of the St. George Marathon Saturday. St. George, Utah, Oct. 7, 2017 | Photo by Sheldon Demke, St. George News
First runner to cross the finish line is Mr. Fletcher, Bib 17, of the St. George Marathon Saturday. St. George, Utah, Oct. 7, 2017 | Photo by Dave Amodt, St. George News
Runners at the finish line, St. George Marathon Saturday. St. George, Utah, Oct. 7, 2017 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News
St. George Marathon runners on state Route 18 at race mile 17 Saturday. St. George, Utah, Oct. 7, 2017 | Photo by Ric Wayman, St. George News
Nicole D. Lyons of Meridian, Idaho, is the first female runner to cross the finish line of the 41st annual St. George Marathon. St. George, Utah, Oct. 7, 2017 | Photo by Dave Amodt, St. George News
St. George Mayor Jon Pike poses with a group of runners at the finish line of the 41st annual St. George Marathon. St. George, Utah, Oct. 7, 2017 | Photo by Sheldon Demke, St. George News
St. George Mayor Jon Pike poses with female runners at the finish line of the 41st annual St. George Marathon. St. George, Utah, Oct. 7, 2017 | Photo by Dave Amodt, St. George News
St. George Marathon runners on state Route 18 at race mile 17 Saturday. St. George, Utah, Oct. 7, 2017 | Photo by Ric Wayman, St. George News
