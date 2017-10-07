St. George Marathon live: Quick pix

The 2017 St. George Marathon is underway! This photo shows runners coming through Veyo - race Mile 3 Saturday morning, Veyo, Utah, Oct. 7, 2017 | Photo by Ron Chaffin, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Runners, volunteers and spectators by thousands came out for the 41st annual St. George Marathon Saturday.

Participants in the race come from across the country and the world and our own backyard as several hundred locals also take part.

First in on wheelchairs: Kacey McCallister of Monmouth, Oregon, and Nathan D. Crowton of Ogden.

First male handcyclists in: Travis Wood of Cedar City, Tavian Bryant of Lancaster, California, and Adrian Castro of West Valley City.

First female handyclists in: Melissa A. Chandler of West Valley City, Andrea D. Cook of Athens, Georgia, and Wendy Griffin of Salt Lake City.

First three male runners in: Aaron D. Fletcher of Lindon, Jonathan B. Kotter of Holladay and Aaron J. Metler of St. George.

First three female runners in: Nicole D. Lyons of Meridian, Idaho, Rosy Lee of Mountain Green, and Tara Lewis of Lehi.



See race results for all participants here.

Check out the gallery below for some quick pix to see if you recognize someone you know! Full reports to follow.

Bookmark and refresh page as photos are continually added.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.