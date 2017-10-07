Runner shatters course record at St. George Marathon

ST. GEORGE — Aaron Fletcher took first place overall in the 41st annual St. George Marathon Saturday, breaking the course record by more than one minute.

“I hurt everywhere,” the 26-year-old Fletcher told St. George News immediately after the race. “It feels really great to win, to get the course record here.”

“My fourth race this year, fourth course record, fourth win. Great way to finish up 2017,” Fletcher said.

Fletcher, a resident of Lindon, is a former Brigham Young University distance runner who graduated from BYU two years ago.

Fletcher’s winning time was 2 hours, 14 minutes, 45 seconds, breaking the previous record of 2:15:56 for the current course, set by Bryant Jensen in 2013. Fletcher also bettered the old course’s retired record of 2:15:16, set by Paul Cummings in 1981 and tied by Criss James in 1987.

Saturday’s overall female winner was Nicole Lyons, 26, of Meridian, Idaho. Lyons finished in a time of 2:41:15, around five minutes under the course record established a decade ago, when Deeja Youngquist finished in 2:36.06 in 2007.

“I’m so excited. I didn’t think this could happen,” Lyons said shortly after winning. She said she and her coach decided on a strategy to keep pace with last year’s overall female winner, Rosy Lee, 41, of Mountain Green.

“I decided, OK, if I could just stay with her, I’ll have the best race of my life,” Lyons told St. George News. “Thanks to her, I was able to do it.”

Lee ended up finishing second overall among female runners, coming in a little more than a minute behind Lyons with a time of 2:42.26. She and Lyons hugged each other and talked for awhile as they cooled down after the race.

Fletcher’s course-record accomplishment came as a surprise to some, as announcers had said midway through the race the lead runners were on a pace to finish in about 2:19 or 2:20. But Fletcher and those right behind him picked up the pace over the last several miles.

“The second half was fast,” said third-place finisher Aaron Metler of St. George, who has won the St. George Marathon three times, most recently in 2015. Metler, a St. George city employee, posted a personal-best time of 2:18:54 to place third overall.

“You can’t complain when you run your best time. I couldn’t be happier,” Metler said, adding that the cool, clear weather made for nearly ideal running conditions. “It was amazing. A fantastic day,” he said.

Coming in second place overall was Jonathan Kotter, 32, of Holladay, who crossed the finish line in a time of 2:17:30. Like Fletcher, Kotter is also a former BYU distance runner.

Saturday’s other highlights included 34-year-old Travis Wood of Cedar City winning his first handcycle title with a winning time of 1:00:50, his fastest finish over the past five years he has competed in the St. George Marathon. Melissa Chandler, 40, of West Valley City, won the women’s handcycle division with a time of 1:28.01.

The race’s official results page online showed that 4,700 runners had finished the course by 2 p.m., or the seven-hour mark. Click here for complete searchable results.

