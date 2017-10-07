Hundreds join St. George mayor for Mayor’s Walk

ST. GEORGE — Hundreds of people of all ages joined St. George Mayor Jon Pike and his family for the city’s 31st annual Mayor’s Walk early Saturday morning.

Starting just before 7 a.m., participants walked, jogged or even ran along city streets for 2 miles, ending up at the same finish line that thousands of St. George Marathon finishers would cross starting a short time later.

Pike said the idea for the Mayor’s Walk was started more than three decades ago by former St. George Mayor Karl Brooks and local historian Bart Anderson, who thought it would be a fun thing for other members of the community to participate in right before the big race.

“I try to carry on that tradition,” Pike said, noting that he donned a headset and walked alongside volunteers carrying speakers that enabled bystanders and participants to listen in as he related stories about St. George and its history.

Afterward, the participants were treated to a breakfast of scones, milk and juice at Vernon Worthen Park. Participants received gray T-shirts with the Mayor’s Walk logo on the front and the names of the event’s sponsors on the back.

The event is sponsored by the St. George Exchange Club, with funds raised going to help support several projects and programs.

“It’s a fun thing,” Pike said, citing the spirit of volunteerism and camaraderie that prevails among those who participate in the Mayor’s Walk each year.

