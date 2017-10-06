April 22, 1927 — Oct. 3, 2017

Loye Thell Rose was born April 22, 1927, in the rural community of Hyrum. Born to Lester Thomas and Francis Johnson Rose, he was the 11th of 12 children.

As the son of a stern father and part of a large family, he learned the value of hard work early in life, in an era when it was a necessity to live off your land to provide for your family. These skills served him well throughout his life. He ultimately became a master gardener, producing delicious raspberries, corn and other produce on his Montana ranchette, which was one of his later homes.

He loved the outdoors and as a young man spent a lot of time as an avid outdoorsman, eventually becoming an accomplished fly fisherman and hunter. He was talented with his hands and was a gifted mechanic. Loye also became an accomplished square dancer and traveled the intermountain West for 18 years enjoying this with his wife.

Loye married Verge Olsen on Dec. 8, 1947, in the Logan temple. They had two daughters, Gloria and Donette, and a son Lindsey, all of whom adored him and will deeply miss him.

He worked his early years for Standard Oil, managing service stations in Idaho and Montana; then began work in marketing in western Montana. In the Bitterroot Valley, he and Verge purchased a 10-acre ranchette on the hillside overlooking a stream with a beautiful view of the valley. Even though there was not a lot of money, there was always plenty of superb food from Dad’s garden that Mom would work tirelessly to put up and preserve for the family.

Loye loved fishing. Every weekend during the summers he would take his family camping – enjoying and thriving in the outdoors. There are many happy memories of those times, and of yearly vacations to places such as Yellowstone, Oregon and Canada. One of his favorite fishing locations was Island Park, Idaho. With good camping spots becoming increasingly hard to find, Loye and Verge found a humble piece of property they developed into a family cabin where many choice family memories were made.

Later in life, Loye and Verge moved to Southern Utah and ultimately decided to take separate paths. Loye eventually moved next door to his son, Lindsey, in Overton, Nevada, where he spent the last 20 years of his life. There, Lindsey and his wife, Susan, unwaveringly devoted their love, care and time, providing him a comfortable home and loving family atmosphere.

Many thanks are given to the support of his caregivers and especially to Jack, Darla and Buff Williams for their never-ending love and support.

Loye is survived by his three children, Gloria (Cliff) Steele, Leeds; Donette (Brent) Sorenson, Logan; and Lindsey (Susan) Rose, Overton, Nevada; nine grandchildren, Erik (Betsie) Williams, Rolla, Missouri; Chris (Stevie) Williams, Troy, Missouri; Jocelyn (Ryan) Holmes, St. Joseph, Missouri; Jonelle (Jason) Williams, Hurricane; Tyler Sorenson, Salt Lake City; Blake Sorenson, Island Park, Idaho; Brooke Sorenson, Butte, Montana; Landon (Heather) Rose, Tonopah, Nevada: Breanna (Kyler) Freeman, Overton, Nevada; and 14 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, and 11 brothers and sisters.

Funeral services

Family and friends may call at a viewing Oct. 7 from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George.

A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. in the Washington City Cemetery, 300 Park Avenue.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.