Cynthia Asbury

October 6, 2017

Sept. 9, 1921 — Sept. 27, 2017

Cynthia Mae Asbury, 96, passed away Sept. 27 in Hurricane. She was born Sept. 9, 1921, in Occoquan, Virginia, to Albert and Florence Lacey.

Cynthia lived life to the fullest through all of her diversities. She was an amazing lady. She had her pilot certificate and loved to travel. She always had her bags packed and was ready to go. Cynthia traveled the world with her first husband and they lived in Paris and Panama.

She also worked for a time as secretary to R. Buckminster Fuller.

She retired from the Civil Air Patrol.

Cynthia had sweet, loving friends in Hurricane who enjoyed the same hobbies as her.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, David Floyd, and second husband, Keith Asbury; sons Mark and Brian Floyd.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.

