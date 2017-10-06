Second-leading cause of crashes strikes again at Sunset, Dixie Drive

Gold Cross paramedics and St. George firefighters tend to two-vehicle crash on West Sunset Boulevard and North Dixie Drive Friday morning, St. George, Utah, Oct. 6, 2017 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The intersection of West Sunset Boulevard and North Dixie Drive was the scene of a two-vehicle crash that ended with numerous responders, traffic delays and extensively damaged vehicles but left both drivers uninjured Friday morning.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m., officers and emergency personnel were dispatched to the accident involving a silver Toyota four-door passenger car and a green GMC pickup truck.

Emergency responders found the Toyota in the middle of the intersection blocking both westbound lanes with the pickup truck a few feet away. When police arrived both drivers were out of their vehicles and reported they were uninjured, St. George Police Officer Ken Childs said.

Officers diverted all westbound traffic on Sunset Boulevard into the center turn lane to allow firefighters and EMTs to tend to the scene.

After speaking to both drivers and witnesses, officers determined that the man driving the Toyota was heading south on North Dixie Drive and entered the turn lane as he entered the intersection, intent on making a left-hand turn onto Sunset Boulevard heading east.

Meanwhile, the pickup truck was heading north on the same street and struck the Toyota as it crossed over into the driver’s path during the turn, an impact that spun both vehicles in the intersection.

The Toyota headed into the intersection behind two other vehicles that both made it through the turn without incident, Childs said. However, the Toyota was struck before it was able to clear the intersection.

“The man in the pickup said he was surprised by the first two cars that made the turn in front of him, but he was unable to avoid hitting the third one, the Toyota,” the officer said.

The Toyota driver, Brenden Sutherland, told St. George News at the scene that this crash was a first for him, and that he has lived in the area for just a few years after relocating from Maryland. He went on to say that as he was going through the intersection behind other vehicles he blinked and didn’t see the truck until it was too late.

Both vehicles sustained extensive frontal damage in the crash and were rendered inoperable before they were towed from the scene. A citation as issued to Sutherland for failing to yield on a left-hand turn, Childs said.

According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, the top five causes of car crashes in 2015 are:

Followed Too Closely. Failed to Yield. Speed. Failed to Keep in Proper Lane. Distracted Driving.

Failing to yield was listed as the fourth-leading cause of all fatal crashes for the same year in Utah.

Childs said that traffic isn’t quite as heavy this time of year, but to increase safety drivers need to slow down and be more alert to other drivers on the road, adding, “the weather is beautiful, and this is a great time of year to be in Southern Utah, so don’t be in such a hurry and enjoy it.”

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

